Michels light on details about agency he wants to replace state elections commission

Tim Michels Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks to supporters at Bristled Boar Saloon & Grill in Middleton on Thursday.

Speaking at a campaign event in Middleton Thursday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels repeated what has become a standard part of his stump speech.

If he defeats Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Michels said, his administration would "make it easier to vote and hard to cheat, or impossible to cheat."

While Michels has signaled plans to sign into law a handful of bills that were passed by the Republican-led Legislature but vetoed by Evers that would add restrictions to voting, he has yet to say how he would deliver on the first part of that pledge: to make voting easier.

Nor has he provided details on one of the major components of his "election integrity" platform, to jettison the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., said only that he would replace it with what he called the "Wisconsin Election Integrity Group."

"It will have representation from all eight congressional districts, and we are going to make sure that the people of Wisconsin are confident that they have election integrity here in the state of Wisconsin," Michels said of his proposed agency.

Michels took just three questions from reporters at Thursday's campaign event and did not elaborate on his proposed agency.

Despite announcing the proposal three months ago, Michels and his campaign have not said how the group would be structured, its party makeup or who would appoint members. Five of Wisconsin's eight congressional districts are held by Republicans, while the elections commission is evenly split between three Democratic and three Republican appointees.

"Tony Evers has vetoed numerous bills designed to ensure free, fair, and secure elections," Michels' spokesperson Anna Kelly said when asked for specifics about the proposals. "All Wisconsinites deserve to have confidence in our democratic process, and Tim Michels will ensure that everyone in Wisconsin can cast their ballot with confidence."

Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, has largely defended the elections commission, which was created in 2016 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and GOP lawmakers. He has vowed to protect voters' rights and ensure elections remain "free, fair and secure."

Among other things, the commission provides nonbinding guidance to election officials across the state for administering elections. But under Michels' proposal, all such guidance would be repealed.

GOP criticism directed at the agency skyrocketed after the 2020 election, due in part to decisions made by the agency, including 2020 guidance allowing clerks to bypass sending poll workers to nursing homes shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

Election skepticism has also been fueled by baseless claims of widespread fraud and mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to push the lie that the election was "stolen." Recounts, reviews and court decisions have affirmed that Trump lost Wisconsin to President Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes. Trump endorsed Michels in June, about a month after he entered the race.

Republican leaders in the state Assembly and Senate have said they oppose abolishing the commission — something that was proposed by Michels' primary challengers.

Michels has said he would seek to remove the agency's six commissioners, terminate all senior staff and require them to reapply under the newly appointed commission. Any staff member who participated in issuing guidance that did not comply with state law would be prohibited from rejoining the agency.

Michels' plan would also ban private grants for administering elections and the use of unstaffed absentee ballot drop boxes, which the state Supreme Court has already declared don't conform with state law. He also calls for a twice-annual purge of dead and inactive voters from the polls. Currently, the commission performs a daily check to identify dead voters or those who have become ineligible. Voters who have not cast ballots in four years are purged from voter rolls.

Election bills

Beyond the elections commission, Michels has said he would sign a series of bills that passed through Republican-controlled Legislature last session but were vetoed by Evers, who said they would have made voting harder, rather than easier.

"During his first term, Gov. Evers has been the last line of defense on voting rights, vetoing countless bills passed by Republican lawmakers that would have made it more difficult for seniors and people with disabilities to cast a ballot," Evers' campaign spokesperson Kayla Anderson said. "The governor will continue to do the right thing and veto any radical legislation that undermines our democracy."

Republican legislative leaders have also signaled interest in reintroducing those bills if Michels wins on Tuesday.

Among them:

SB 942 would give the GOP-led budget committee the ability to enforce staffing cuts or reduce agency funding at the elections commission or other departments if the committee finds the departments failed to comply with election-related laws. The committee would have the ability to cut staff or reduce agency funding by up to $50,000 for each day of noncompliance.

SB 937 would limit who could claim “indefinitely confined” status, which allows voters who can't get to the polls to request absentee ballots without having to submit a photo ID. The practice has been allowed in the state for more than 30 years but saw increased scrutiny after its usage during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SB 943 would require the elections commission to submit to the Legislature’s rules committee any guidance issued to elections officials. That would allow the GOP-led committee to nullify that guidance.

SB 941 would give the budget committee final say over how the elections commission spends any federal funds allocated to the agency and require the bipartisan commission’s lawyers to be partisan attorneys appointed by Republican and Democratic leaders.

SB 935 would prohibit special voting deputies from being barred from assisting nursing home residents with casting absentee ballots unless a public health emergency is in place or the facility is closed due to infectious disease — at which point personal care voting assistants must be trained to assist residents. The bill would also ban the use of private grants to help administer elections and bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot envelope, and prohibit anyone other than a voter, immediate family member or guardian or designated individual to return an absentee ballot.

SB 939 would require voters to submit a valid ID in order to receive an absentee ballot. Currently, voters with a photo ID on file do not need to provide new identification when requesting an absentee ballot.

Evers struck down the bills in April, writing in a veto message that several of the proposals were "passed under the guise of needing to reform our election system because elected officials in this state have enabled disinformation about our elections and election processes."

"I have and will object to each and every effort by this Legislature and its members to undermine our democracy, to erode confidence in our elections, and to demean and harass dedicated clerks, election administrators, and poll workers," Evers wrote in the April 8 veto message for one of the bills.

Republican lawmakers, including former election clerk and Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, introduced several of the bills in January after an Oct. 2021 audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election but made more than a dozen recommendations to the Legislature for how election administration could be improved