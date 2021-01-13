Middleton Rep. says remote participation in committee hearing was denied by GOP

Pronschinske's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hesselbein said she watched the more than two-hour informational hearing online, in which lawmakers discussed the reinstatement of the state's wolf harvesting season in 2021. Several GOP lawmakers participated in the meeting in-person and did not wear face masks during the hearing.

"This is completely unacceptable, especially when there was no requirement that people wear masks," Hesselbein said. "We are in the middle of a pandemic. Many workplaces and businesses have gone to great lengths to comply with CDC guidelines for their employees and customers. That fact that Republican representatives think health guidelines don’t apply to them is dangerous.”

During the hearing, several GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, criticized the Department of Natural Resources, including department Secretary Preston Cole, for submitting written testimony, but not participating in-person.