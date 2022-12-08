Mike Gallagher, Bryan Steil join Wisconsin Democrats in support of same-sex marriage bill (copy)

Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil joined Wisconsin’s Democratic congressional delegation in support of a measure to codify the right to same-sex marriage, which is now headed to President Joe Biden’s desk.
The House first passed the measure in July with Steil, R-Janesville, the only Wisconsin Republican in favor. Gallagher, R-Green Bay, joined Steil in support of the current version, which included an amendment supporters say protects religious institutions that refuse to recognize such marriages. The measure passed 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes.
Democratic Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, also voted in favor of the measure, an effort largely carried by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
Democrats introduced the bill out of fear that the Supreme Court, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June, could overturn other precedential cases that rely on the same right to privacy justices determined the U.S. Constitution provided for abortion in Roe.
Gallagher opposed the initial measure partially because he said it opened the door to polyamorous marriage.
“The Respect for Marriage Act fixes the polygamy loophole in Speaker Pelosi’s hastily written version and creates strong religious liberty protections for religious organizations, including schools, churches, and adoption agencies,” Gallagher said Thursday.
U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, voted against the measure. In November, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, also voted against the bill after saying months ago he had no reason to oppose it.
The proposed legislation, which Biden is expected to sign into law, would require the federal government to recognize marriages that are valid in the state where they were performed. The measure would also repeal the so-called Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as between one man and one woman and allowed states to ban same-sex marriages. The Supreme Court struck down that law, which was signed in 1996 by Democratic President Bill Clinton, but it remains on the books.
“It would be wrong to say that my husband, Phil, and I have a marriage that is any different than anyone else’s marriage here in this body,” Pocan said in a floor speech Thursday. “With revised Respect for Marriage Act, denying legal recognition to any legally married couple would be so far out of the mainstream, that it would actually be discrimination.”
Baldwin largely drove the Senate effort to bring Republicans on board to pass the legislation. Given the 50-50 makeup of the U.S. Senate, 10 Republicans had to support the bill for it to overcome a filibuster. Twelve Republicans voted in favor of the legislation in November.
“This is an important and historic step forward in ensuring dignity and respect for all Americans,” Baldwin said in a joint statement with Sens. Susan Collins R-Maine; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Kyrsten Sinema D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Evers wins
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers acknowledges supporters after having been reelected to a second term during an election night watch party The Orpheum. Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, were in a close race most of the night Tuesday. Michels conceded after midnight.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony acknowledges supporters after having been reelected to a second term during an election night watch party The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Gov. Tony addresses supporters after having been reelected to a second term during an election night watch party The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
College Democrats of UW-Madison members Emily Kassner-Marks, Gianna Filipponi and Abby Schultz monitor returns during an election night watch party for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A can of Evers Ale beer from the Minocqua Brewing Company is seen during an election night watch party for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison student Madeline Wirtz-Olsen watches election returns on her phone during a watch party for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Supporters of Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wait for election results Tuesday night at the Orpheum Theater in Madison. With Evers holding a slight lead, the race was too close to call late Tuesday.
Members of the College Democrats of UW-Madison discuss returns during an election night watch party for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Pictured clockwise from left are Jimmy Schatz, Talia Sommer, Emmily Kessner-Marks and Gianna Filipponi. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
After a close race, voters reelected Gov. Tony Evers, who defeated Tim Michels. See photos from Evers' watch party and celebration.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and newly-elected Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez greet supporters during an election night watch party The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Supporters of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers listen as he makes remarks during an election night watch party at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Supporters of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers cheer as results come in during during an election night watch party at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Attendees at a an election night watch party for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gather for the returns at The Orpheum in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
