Millionaire Alex Lasry gets extension, won't have to disclose assets until after August primary

After pouring $5.8 million of his own money into the race, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry won't have to report his financial assets until after August's primary despite the form originally being due Monday.
Lasry — a Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave whose form last year detailed millions of dollars in real estate and over $50 million ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks — requested more time to file the annual Public Financial Disclosure Report.
"We are waiting for additional required information in order to complete the financial disclosure form," Lasry spokesperson Thad Nation said in a statement Monday. "We took the legally allowed extension and will file as soon as we are able. We did file our financial disclosure report last year."
Lasry has called for members of Congress to divest or put their assets in a blind trust to deter them from enriching themselves. He also committed to putting his assets in a blind trust if he's elected to the U.S. Senate.
In his Monday filing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who holds a slight edge in the Marquette Law School Poll, shows just under a $110,000 salary and between $5,005 and $75,000 in assets. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski's form was not yet available Monday afternoon.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson's form shows a $111,000 salary, at least $250,001 in a pension plan, at least $350,002 in term life insurance policies and tens of thousands in mutual funds.
Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said Godlewski’s form would be submitted by Monday's midnight deadline. Godlewski’s form last year showed millions in holdings, including stock in Uber, Lyft, PayPal, Tesla and Amazon.
Lasry also delayed filing last year's form, receiving an extension in May 2021 to file his form in August 2021. His asset disclosure revealed stock in dozens of public entities, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in public companies like Walmart, Uber, Moderna, Amazon and Facebook. His disclosure showed a $300,000 salary and at least $5 million in private equity funds.
Last year, the Associated Press reported that Lasry benefitted from nearly $24,000 in property tax breaks in New York and Wisconsin that are supposed to be applied only to a primary residence. Nation told the news outlet that he would pay back the New York tax break and blamed the property manager for not ending the tax break.
Among Democratic voters, April's Marquette Law School Poll found 19% support Barnes, 16% support Lasry, 7% support Godlewski, 5% support Nelson, 1% support others and 48% had no preference.
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Businessman Tim Michels, a late addition to the governor's race, applauded the majority draft and said he has been praying for Roe to be overturned.
“I am pro-life. It is fundamental to who I am, which is driven by my faith," Michels said in a statement. "Every life is precious, and as governor, I will work with the Legislature to ensure the lives of the most vulnerable are protected. I believe whenever possible, we should always come down on the side of life.”
Michels' campaign said he supports exceptions for when the mother's life is in danger but not for rape or incest.
RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
RUTHIE HAUGE
ALEXANDER SHUR, STATE JOURNAL
