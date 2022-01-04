Millions in federal COVID relief would go toward staffing police under new GOP package

Republicans introduced a legislative package Tuesday that would divert around $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief money toward recruiting, training and retaining law enforcement officers.

The package is likely to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has rejected similar measures by lawmakers to direct federal spending in the past. It comes as Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are experiencing what GOP lawmakers Tuesday called a 10-year low in staffing levels. Lawmakers and officers attributed the staffing challenges to public sentiment against police after the killing of George Floyd in 2020, as well as messaging by government figures and statewide labor shortages.

"Today, I'm proud to stand with our law enforcement officers across Wisconsin as we work to refund rather than defund the police," said Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus.

Specific bill language was not made available Tuesday, but Penterman said the package proposes $5,000 bonuses to all new law enforcement officers in Wisconsin; a signing bonus that would provide $1,000 for each year of work experience to officers relocating to Wisconsin from out of state, capped at $10,000; and $2,000 bonuses for officers already in Wisconsin, Penterman said, adding that some of the money would come from local agencies.

“We can’t serve the people, we can’t do the things that our community needs us to do and wants us to do unless we have people filling those positions," said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, vice president of the Badger State Sheriffs' Association.

Evers' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The governor has in the past rejected a range of Republican bills aimed at dictating the use of federal coronavirus funds.

Other bills in the package would reimburse trainees for police academy costs, require two technical colleges to introduce a police academy class for aspiring part-time officers and create a matching grant program for small law enforcement agencies to equip and train officers, said Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake.

“Crime is unfortunately on the rise in Wisconsin and the number of officers on our streets is at the lowest it has been in over a decade," Dallman said in a statement. "This bill package helps to restore the dignity and respect that our finest men and women of law enforcement deserve."

Homicides are at a five-year high, with 302 in 2020 and 185 in 2019, according to Wisconsin Department of Justice data. Aggravated assault is also at a five-year high, though the numbers of other crimes like larceny, theft and robbery are the among the lowest they have been in five years.

In response to the package announcement, Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, pointed toward the GOP-led Legislature's rejection of Evers' proposal in the state's previous two biennial budgets for increased funding for cities and counties for services including law enforcement.

“After a decade of underfunding local law enforcement and municipal services, Republicans are desperate to blame anyone but themselves for the consequences of their decisions," Hintz said.

