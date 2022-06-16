Millions spent so far in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race likely just 'tip of the iceberg'

With more than $20 million already spent by outside groups on Wisconsin's gubernatorial election, where a packed field of GOP hopefuls are vying for the chance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this November, all signs point to another year of record-setting midterm election spending.

"The outside groups will keep spending like there’s no tomorrow right up to the election, so that number will keep growing, as will the numbers for the candidate committees themselves, so this is a pretty big tip of the iceberg," said Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending.

Campaign finance reports for the first half of the year are due to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission on July 15 and will provide the first glimpse into fundraising efforts by GOP gubernatorial candidates Tim Michels, Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who all joined the race earlier this year, as well as an update on campaign efforts by Evers and Republican candidate Rebecca Kleefisch.

GOP candidates will meet in the Aug. 9 primary, with the winner going on to face Evers on Nov. 8.

Evers reported holding more than $10 million at the close of 2021, according to campaign finance reports filed in January, while Kleefisch reported raising more than $3.3 million in the first four months of her campaign. Both fundraising totals have been touted as record-breaking by their respective campaigns.

Rothschild said Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. who earlier this month secured an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has the potential to spend millions. Michels has pledged to largely self-fund his campaign and launched a nearly $1 million television ad campaign the weekend after he entered the race for governor in April.

"With the entrance of Tim Michels to the race, who is independently wealthy and throwing money around like there’s no tomorrow, it’s quite likely that the old record will be shattered here, even if he doesn’t win the primary," Rothschild said. "He’s spending tons of money in the primary so far. We just don’t know how many tons yet."

Michels' campaign did not respond to a request for comment Thursday on his campaign spending so far.

Candidates, special interest groups and political committees spent about $93 million on Wisconsin's 2018 gubernatorial race, as Evers defeated then-incumbent Gov. Scott Walker. Nearly $82 million was spent on the race in 2014, and about $37 million was spent in 2010.

Nearly $81 million was spent in the failed attempt to recall Walker in 2012.

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into the campaign's or party's organization, donor base and overall support.

Campaign finance laws written by Legislative Republicans and signed in late 2015 by Walker allow political parties to receive unlimited donations and make unlimited transfers of funds to candidates.

Rothschild said the gubernatorial race will not be the only one to watch as the primary and election near, however. A crowded field of Democratic candidates is running for the opportunity to face U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, this November. There are also contested races on both sides of the aisle for secretary of state.

Spending, particularly from outside groups, national donors and super PACs, will likely begin to ramp up after the August primary, he added.

"On the Democratic side, I think there are a lot of donors who are keeping their powder dry until there’s a winner there and then they’ll throw a ton of money into the Senate race," Rothschild said. "There will be an avalanche of money starting here in August."

Speaking at a WisPolitics.com event earlier this month, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow and Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler estimated that spending in Wisconsin's state, congressional and legislative races this year could exceed $700 million.

What's more, the state Republican party's decision not to endorse candidates in several statewide elections this year, including the race for governor, could give an outsized role to wealthy donors and outside groups looking to spend big on the state's election.

Outside spending

Data compiled by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign show that current and reserved spending by seven Democratic and Republican groups involved in Wisconsin's race for governor has reached $20.6 million.

Almost half of that, or about $9.8 million, comes from the Alliance for Common Sense, an organization affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association, for ads set to air between Aug. 23 and Nov. 8. The Wisconsin Initiative, a group supporting Evers, spent almost $1.1 million on television ads from mid-February through mid-May.

At the same time, five pro-Republican organizations have spent or reserved almost $9.7 million.

Those groups include: Right Direction Wisconsin PAC, a political action committee for the Republican Governors Association, which has reserved about $5.5 million for ads to air between Sept. 7 and Nov. 8; Fighting for Wisconsin, a super PAC registered as an independent expenditure committee to support GOP gubernatorial candidate Nicholson with a little over $2 million for ads that ran between March 14 and April 3 as well as between May 2 and June 5; and business organization Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's Issues Mobilization Council, which spent $2 million on ads running from late-February through this month.

Online conservative website Empower Wisconsin has spent more than $65,000 on ads that ran in January urging Evers to fire Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm after Chisholm's office recommended bail at just $1,000 for Darrell Brooks Jr. Prosecutors say Brooks drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha days after he was released in November. Six people died, and dozens more were injured.

WMC's Jobs Fund, the organization's independent expenditure arm, spent just shy of $25,000 on digital endorsement ads for GOP gubernatorial candidate Kleefisch. WMC endorsed Kleefisch in January, the first time the organization has endorsed a gubernatorial candidate before the primary since 2010, when it backed Walker.

