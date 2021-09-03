Milwaukee, Brown counties reject Assembly elections committee subpoenas for election materials

Milwaukee and Brown counties, the two counties that the Assembly elections committee chair subpoenaed nearly a month ago to aid in a probe of the presidential election, rejected the subpoenas for election materials on Friday.

In a statement, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said he would not appear before the elections committee nor comply with other demands in its subpoena, such as request for election materials, reminiscent of the heavily criticized Arizona-style recount effort. Assembly elections committee chair Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, issued subpoenas for election materials to Milwaukee and Brown counties in early August, but they didn't appear to be valid without signatures from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the chief clerk.

Both Christensen and Brown County attorney David Hemery said they rejected the subpoenas because they are invalid.

"The subpoena issued by Representative Brandtjen is invalid," Christensen said. "Because this subpoena is not valid, I will not be appearing before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on September 7."