Milwaukee, Brown counties reject Assembly elections committee subpoenas for election materials

Milwaukee and Brown counties, the two counties that the Assembly elections committee chair subpoenaed nearly a month ago to aid in a probe of the presidential election, rejected the subpoenas for election materials on Friday.
In a statement, Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said he would not appear before the elections committee nor comply with other demands in its subpoena, such as request for election materials, reminiscent of the heavily criticized Arizona-style recount effort. Assembly elections committee chair Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, issued subpoenas for election materials to Milwaukee and Brown counties in early August, but they didn't appear to be valid without signatures from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and the chief clerk.
Both Christensen and Brown County attorney David Hemery said they rejected the subpoenas because they are invalid.
"The subpoena issued by Representative Brandtjen is invalid," Christensen said. "Because this subpoena is not valid, I will not be appearing before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on September 7."
Hemery said Brown County had not received any word from Brandtjen's office regarding how the county would pay for the unbudgeted requests in the subpoena its county clerk was handed, nor did Brandtjen's office provide a procedure by which the county clerk would be able to comply with both the subpoena and the need to retain custody and control over ballots, machines and other election materials.
In the subpoena, the committee had asked him to appear before it on Sept. 7 and provide all ballots cast in the November 2020 election. Christenson continued, underscoring that Milwaukee county's elections are transparent and fair. He cited the county's post-election canvass and audit, as well as the highly publicized recount in November and participation in the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's election audit.
"These inquiries have consistently shown that there were no major instances of fraud or irregularities in how Milwaukee County administered the November 2020 election," he said.
Christensen said Milwaukee county would comply with any lawful requests for information, such as through the Republican election investigation being overseen by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.
"If former Justice Gableman would like us to participate in his investigation, my office is happy to sit down with him to educate him on how elections work," Christenson said.
In a statement, Brandtjen didn't directly address the rejection.
"With the overwhelming amount of questionable election activity in Green Bay and Milwaukee, it is clear that a thorough investigation of the physical ballots, equipment and other election materials is warranted," Brandtjen said. "Both Brown and Milwaukee counties need to be aware that they are bound by statute to preserve all election materials for twenty-two months."
The rejection by both counties isn't a surprise. From the start, the validity of the subpoenas had been doubtful.
According to a memo from a Wisconsin Legislative Council attorney, subpoenas are required to be signed by the Assembly speaker and the chief clerk of the Assembly. Neither signature appeared on Brandtjen's subpoenas.
Vos has said he won’t sign the subpoenas but would support subpoenas sought by Gableman, who has yet to issue any subpoenas.
Brandtjen's subpoenas included demands for all ballots cast in the 2020 election, including provisional and mail-in ballots, and all ballot production, processing and tabulation equipment used in both counties.
Other items subpoenaed include forensic images taken from election management servers, routers, computers and removable media like flash drives or external hard drives and the names and addresses of voters, as well as the dates and times they voted.
Wisconsin election investigations include an election audit requested by top Republicans that is being conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. Brandtjen said her constituents worry the audit is taking too long, and is too open-ended.
They also include an expanded election review initiated by Vos, who has hired Gableman as special counsel in addition to more full-time investigators. The Assembly earlier this week authorized up to $680,000 in taxpayer money to be spent on the investigation, nearly half of which has been earmarked for data analysis for voting machines.