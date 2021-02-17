Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announces Senate run

Democrat Alex Lasry, a 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, announced Wednesday that he's running for the U.S. Senate in 2022 for the seat held by Republican Ron Johnson.

The race is expected to be one of the most hotly contested in the country with control of the Senate hanging in the balance. Johnson, who rose out of the tea party movement, is one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters representing a state that President Joe Biden won by fewer than 21,000 votes.

Lasry, in an interview, said he was running because Johnson was "peddling lies and conspiracies" and didn't represent the people of Wisconsin.

"He's been in Washington not trying to get something done but trying to make sure things don't happen," Lasry said. "The reason I'm getting in is we need a change."

Johnson has not said yet whether he will run next year and his spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Johnson, 65, in 2016 pledged not to seek a third term, but backed off three years later, saying he wanted to see how the 2020 election turned out. He also has said he's considering running for governor in 2022.