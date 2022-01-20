Milwaukee County prosecutor suggests state or federal agencies take up complaints against fake electors

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has suggested that state or federal officials take up a complaint filed almost a year ago alleging 10 Wisconsin Republicans committed fraud by signing official-looking documents seeking to hand the state's Electoral College votes to former President Donald Trump.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal sent a letter Wednesday to Jeffrey Mandell, a lawyer with the liberal law firm Law Forward who filed the complaint, suggesting that the state or federal justice department would be best suited to determine what steps, if any, should be taken on the matter.
"This office has already consulted with the Wisconsin DOJ to discuss these matters," Westphal wrote in the letter. "The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will be available to provide any necessary assistance to the extent available."
The complaint was filed early last year after 10 Republicans convened in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents purporting that Trump had won the state. On the same day, the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors also met at the building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden.
The meeting of Republicans occurred an hour after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results. A recount and court decisions have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.
“I understand the letter to say that the district attorney’s office has conducted a legal analysis and believes that there are significant issues here and possible legal violations," Mandell said Thursday.
Westphal noted in the letter that a statewide agency would be better suited to take up the matter because the 10 Republicans listed reside across Wisconsin. Westphal also noted that Mandell's allegations are comparable to those made in six other states where Republicans signed similar paperwork alleging that Trump won the 2020 election.
"The behaviors you describe are matters effecting statewide and nationwide interests," Westphal wrote.
Mandell also noted that he believes the Dane County District Attorney's office may have a level of jurisdiction over the matter, as the meeting of Republicans occurred at the Capitol building in Madison.
The letter, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, could put the matter before Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who has not ruled out the possibility that he may look into the complaint.
Michigan's attorney general last week asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Biden's victory in 2020.
"I believe it's critical that the federal government fully investigates and prosecutes any unlawful actions in furtherance of any seditious conspiracy," Kaul said last week. Kaul's office reiterated his statement when asked Thursday if he plans to take up Mandell's complaint.
Multiple agencies, including the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers, have yet to rule on the complaints, which were filed almost a year ago.
In addition to Wisconsin, liberal watchdog group American Oversight last March obtained official-looking certificates submitted by Republicans claiming to be electors in six other states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico and Pennsylvania. New Mexico and Pennsylvania Republicans added a caveat saying it was done in case they were later recognized as duly elected, qualified electors.
What's more, Politico reported earlier this month the U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020, also is investigating documents submitted by Republican electors in several states.
In Wisconsin, Republicans who signed the paperwork include former chair of the state Republican Party Andrew Hitt; Robert Spindell, a Republican who sits on the state elections commission; 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Convention.
