Milwaukee county rejects Assembly elections committee subpoena for election materials

"These inquiries have consistently shown that there were no major instances of fraud or irregularities in how Milwaukee County administered the November 2020 election," he said. Christensen said Milwaukee county would comply with any lawful requests for information, such as through the Republican election investigation being overseen by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

"If former Justice Gableman would like us to participate in his investigation, my office is happy to sit down with him to educate him on how elections work," Christenson said.

The other county the Assembly elections committee subpoenaed, Brown County, has yet to respond.

In a statement, Brandtjen didn't directly address the rejection.

"With the overwhelming amount of questionable election activity in Green Bay and Milwaukee, it is clear that a thorough investigation of the physical ballots, equipment and other election materials is warranted," Brandtjen said. "Both Brown and Milwaukee counties need to be aware that they are bound by statute to preserve all election materials for twenty-two months."

The rejection by Milwaukee county isn't a surprise. From the start, the validity of the subpoenas had been doubtful.