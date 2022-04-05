Milwaukee race pits acting mayor against conservative

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee voters will be electing the city's first new mayor in nearly 20 years on Tuesday.
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Common Council president who won the seven-person primary by 20 points, faces former Alderman Bob Donovan. The race in the Democratic stronghold is officially nonpartisan, but Johnson, a Democrat, is widely considered to be the heavy favorite against the conservative Donovan.
The winner will fill the remaining two years of the term left open after Tom Barrett resigned in December to become the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. Barrett had been Milwaukee mayor since 2004.
Johnson, 35, is looking to become the first African American elected as mayor of Milwaukee. Johnson was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and became president in April 2020.
Donovan, 65, served on the council from 2000 until 2020 when he did not run for reelection. He challenged Barrett for mayor in 2016 and lost by 40 points.
The Wisconsin Democratic Party has put $100,000 into Johnson's campaign while Donovan has gotten $1,250 from the Republican Party of Milwaukee County and $2,500 from a political action committee for Rebecca Kleefisch, the former Republican lieutenant governor who is running for governor this year.
