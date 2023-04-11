Children and teenagers in Wisconsin would need parental consent in order to access social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram under a Republican-authored measure proposed as a means to protecting minors from the hugely popular and addictive apps.

Rep. David Steffen, R-Howard, unveiled the proposal Tuesday, which would prohibit children under 18 from using social media between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., require parental consent for minors to create a social media account and allow parents full access to a child's account.

“Today, social media companies, advertisers, and predators have easy, electronic access to our kids," Steffen said in a statement. "It has become obvious that this has been at the expense of the health and wellbeing of our children. It’s our job as parents or guardians to keep our kids safe, but the current online environment has made that nearly impossible. This legislation will assist parents and protect children by enacting a series of common-sense requirements on social media companies."

Specific bill language was not available Tuesday, but Steffen said the measure is modeled after a recently signed Utah law that creates regulations for social media companies to follow for accounts held by children. That law was signed last month by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox and is expected to face legal challenges before it takes effect in March 2024.

Similar measures have been proposed in other states, including Arkansas, Texas, Ohio, Louisiana and New Jersey, according to The Associated Press.

To limit teens' use of social media apps, Steffen's proposal would require companies to develop and apply a "digital curfew" that would lock minors out of their accounts between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The measure would also limit advertiser and outsider access to a minor's account, prevent direct messaging from individuals who are not pre-approved by the account holder and bar social media companies from most targeted advertising and marketing efforts directed toward accounts held by minors. Many social media companies, like TikTok, Snapchat and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, make a large portion of their revenue with targeted advertising.

If the bill were signed into law, social media companies that fail to follow such provisions would face a $100 daily fine for each account that is not in compliance.

It's unclear how laws like the one being considered in Wisconsin would be enforced. The federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act prohibits companies from collecting data on children under 13 without parental consent. To comply, social media companies already ban kids under 13 from signing up to their platforms — but children have been shown to easily get around the bans, both with and without their parents’ consent.

Wisconsin's proposal is the latest example of increased scrutiny over social media apps like Facebook and TikTok over concerns about user privacy, hate speech, misinformation and harmful effects on mental health in children.

One of the apps to receive considerable attention is TikTok, an app owned by Chinese company ByteDance that is used by two-thirds of American teens. The social media app has become the target of bipartisan scrutiny due to potential national security risks if used by the Chinese government to influence American users or collect data from the millions of devices with the app.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, last month proposed a bill that would provide the U.S. Commerce Department additional powers to regulate and potentially ban social media platforms and apps.

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, was elected chair of the new Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

Gallagher, who has been a vocal critic of TikTok and has called for legislation to implement a nationwide ban of the app, said in January the new committee will focus on reclaiming U.S. economic independence in key areas and "exposing the Chinese Communist Party's coordinated, whole-of-society strategy to undermine American leadership."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in January he would ban the use of TikTok on state devices, joining a growing list of states to prohibit staffers from using the social media app on government devices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

5 takeaways from TikTok CEO's first appearance before Congress Intro 1. Washington has already made up its mind about TikTok 2. TikTok CEO stresses its practices are no different than US tech giants 3. TikTok's impact on children a key point of focus 4. Chew criticized for avoiding questions. TikTok said Congress wasn't interested in his answers 5. Federal government ratchets up its rhetoric