Mistakes on last year's absentee ballot certificates were predictable, minor

Critics of the way Wisconsin carried out its election for president last year amid a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic have pointed with suspicion to the practice of local election clerks filling out information for voters on absentee ballot certificates.

A Wisconsin State Journal review of more than 6,500 such certificates, however, found little to raise suspicion, even if scores of voters made the kinds of small, predictable errors that tend to happen when thousands of people are asked to fill out a government form — many for the first time in their lives.

The newspaper reviewed certificates from four city of Madison wards — two from the Far West Side, and one each from the Isthmus and Far East Side — that the city clerk’s office had previously scanned into electronic files in response to an unrelated public records request from the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.

WILL, which has sued to stop local elections officials from using ballot drop boxes and to purge some names from the state’s voter rolls, asked for the certificates as part of “a review into some election administration practices around the state,” according to WILL director of communication Collin Roth. He declined to comment further, and the clerk’s office did not know why the group requested certificates from those specific wards.

Common errors or irregularities in the certificates, typically the envelopes voters use to return their absentee ballots, included:

Missing ZIP codes or cities of residence for people acting as witnesses for absentee voters.

Witness signatures scrawled in the box meant for addresses, or on the line meant for the signatures of people assisting voters physically incapable of filling out their own ballots.

Witnesses who printed their entire address on the section of the address box reserved only for the street and house number.

Voters who aren’t in the military or voting from overseas adding their birth dates to a section of the form reserved for the birth dates of voters who are in the military or voting from overseas.

Witnesses crossing out portions of the certificate identifying them as U.S. citizens.

An incorrect address for the new Pinney branch library, where voters could bring their ballots to be completed and witnessed before putting them in a ballot drop box.

The tranche of Madison ballot certificates is one window into what happened after local clerks and the state Elections Commission were faced with administering a national election against the backdrop of a number of complicating factors.

At the top of that list was the COVID-19 pandemic in the days before a vaccine was available and as public health officials were advising against large groups of strangers meeting inside, such as at polling places.

But elections officials were also contending with a bitterly divided state government that failed to enact any laws that might have guided them in their work.

State law can appear contradictory, on the one hand requiring voters to provide specific information for their ballots to be counted, and on the other deeming that “elections-related requirements should be construed to give effect to the will of electors, even when full compliance with some statutory provisions does not occur,” as the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau put it in a Oct. 22 audit that found no widespread fraud or abuse that might have affected the outcome of the election.

Based on guidance from the Elections Commission, local elections officials were, for example, told to try to fill in missing address information for absentee ballot witnesses “using reliable information, such as personal knowledge, voter registration information, or a telephone call with a voter or witness,” according to the LAB.

Missing signatures or “other errors” also required clerks to “require the individuals who cast the ballots or the witnesses to resolve these issues,” the LAB reported.

Corrections made

As a result, nearly as common as errors were errors corrected, either by voters or clerk’s offices.

Voters who realized they’d accidentally written their entire address on the first line of the address box subsequently crossed out their city, state and ZIP code and wrote those on the next line, where they belonged. Or realizing they didn’t need to include their birthdates under their signatures because they weren’t in the military or out of the country, they went back and crossed them out.

Clerk’s office workers also filled in the ZIP codes or cities of witnesses who neglected to supply them, or indicated that a signature meant for one line on the certificate was actually meant for another line. Voters and witnesses sometimes added their initials to indicate a correction made. Clerks did the same.

Witnesses crossing out “U.S. Citizen” in the certificates weren’t making up their own election laws, according to the Elections Commission. They were witnessing ballots from American citizens living overseas, where those citizens aren’t required to have another U.S. citizen as a witness.

The scrawled-in address for the Pinney branch library corrected a printing error in the months after the library had opened the new branch on the same street where the old branch had been. In another correction on some certificates, the figure “10” was crossed out and replaced with “28” in response to a June 2020 federal court ruling that tightened election rules by extending the length of time a person had to live at an address before that person could vote in that district from 10 days to 28 days.

Clerks subsequently crossed out the “10” and wrote in the “28” on ballots that had already been printed with the “10,” Madison Clerk’s Office Equity Coordinator Jennifer Haar said.

“It was a matter of cost,” she said. “We had so many envelopes that would have been wasted just to have them reprinted with that one tiny change.”

Ballots tossed

Such latitude and exceptions were not limitless, and of certificates the State Journal reviewed, 10 associated ballots were rejected by the clerk’s office for a variety of reasons, Haar said.

In the Far East Side’s Ward 9, two ballots were rejected because the people who submitted them also arrived on Election Day to vote at the polls. “This could be due to the mail delay and worrying about their votes getting counted,” Haar said.

Five ballots from Ward 45, on the Isthmus, were rejected: Two had no witness signatures, two were from people not registered to vote, and one was from a person who had already voted.

Far West Side wards 106 and 107 had a total of three rejected ballots. One lacked a witness signature and two were from people who had already voted.

Republican investigations

With Donald Trump continuing to falsely claim last year’s election was stolen, some Wisconsin Republicans who supported the former president have launched investigations into the state’s elections processes and alleged voter fraud, despite multiple failures by Trump’s team to get courts to agree with its allegations and assurances from those in his own administration that the 2020 election was secure and accurate.

Most recently, the Racine County sheriff has suggested that there could have been widespread voting fraud at nursing homes because the Elections Commission waived the use of special voting deputies, or SVDs, in those facilities after it became clear many of them would not be allowed in because of the pandemic. The complaint cited several votes from a Racine nursing home that the sheriff said appeared suspicious.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in June also appointed former conservative state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to launch an investigation into the election. Neither responded to requests for comment on the State Journal’s review of the Madison ballots.

The Republican Party of Dane County last week said the Elections Commission “enabled” the alleged fraud at the Racine County nursing home with its guidance on SVDs, although its chair, Scott Grabins, said Thursday that his party’s focus is not on finding widespread voter fraud or overturning the 2020 election but on targeting the election practices that could make fraud easier.

“Where we were breaking or bending the law really opened up the door to that possibility,” he said.

He said he understands that changes to elections processes had to be made because of the pandemic, but that it’s still important to go back and determine whether the Elections Commission should have made the decisions it made or if those decisions are the purview of the Legislature.

He also questioned differences in the availability of voting across the state when some places, such as Madison, used drop boxes and other methods to make it easier to submit absentee votes than other places.

“Making sure that we’re fair in how everybody has access to the ballot boxes is an important issue as well,” he said.

