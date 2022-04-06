More liberal, more diverse: Dane County Board set for big shakeup

Incumbents on the Dane County Board fended off challengers in Tuesday night’s elections, although liberal newcomers who ran unopposed for 11 vacant seats could ensure one of the most activist, reform-minded boards to date.

Nearly a third of the board’s incumbents chose not to run for reelection, resulting in many open seats that candidates from all corners of the political spectrum sought to fill.

A crop of conservative challengers did try to unseat incumbents and gain ground on the overwhelmingly liberal board, but those efforts weren’t successful, with some of those challengers losing by large margins.

Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, one of the board’s most conservative voices who led a challenge to Dane County’s mask mandate, narrowly won reelection Tuesday night, defeating challenger Scott Michalak with 51% of the vote.

With the makeup of the board now set, supervisors will vote for their next board president, a test of the leadership of Sup. Analiese Eicher, 3rd District, who has served as chair since 2020.

Eicher said her pitch to new supervisors will be to build on the board’s work in the past two years, adding that incoming officials are already showing initiative on criminal justice reform, affordable housing and transportation.

“We’ve been doing incredible work the last few years under incredibly difficult circumstances,” Eicher said Tuesday night. “That means delivering results for everybody, not just making statements, but delivering sound policy and real changes and sustainable changes to county government.”

Newcomers to the board include Brenda Yang, who ran unopposed in the 19th District, which includes Sun Prairie. Yang, the director of Madison East and La Follette High Schools’ Upward Bound program, named as her top priorities boosting mental health resources, affordable housing and outreach for services and grants for marginalized groups. Yang will be the first Hmong supervisor on the board.

“I am excited to be able to have the opportunity to partner and collaborate with all parties, it doesn’t matter what perspective or what party affiliation,” Yang said in an interview last week. “I just want to make sure that the policies and the stuff we’re overseeing is humane.”

Another candidate who ran unopposed, Dana Pellebon in the 33rd District, which includes Fitchburg, said she was excited to build on the efforts of supervisors like Anthony Gray, Yogesh Chawla and Heidi Wegleitner, three supervisors who are well to the left of most of the board.

Pellebon, an executive director for the Rape Crisis Center and a longtime housing activist, said the incoming board needs to prioritize affordable housing, including making sure the county provides enough services to the United Way’s Housing First program.

“I really just want to utilize the experience that I have to bring my expertise to the table in ways that may not have been there before,” she said.

Other newcomers to the board who ran unopposed include: Jeff Hynes, 5th District; Jeffrey Glazer, 8th District; Aaron Collins, 10th District; Olivia Xistris-Songpanya, 13th District; April Kigeya, 15th District; Rick Rose, 16th District; Jacob Wright, 17th District; Kierstin Huelsemann, 27th District; and Michael Engelberger, 35th District.

Tuesday’s winners are set to inherit a board that has made major reforms to the county’s criminal justice system. Most pressing of those reforms is the ongoing Dane County jail expansion and consolidation project.

In early March, the board voted to put an additional $16 million toward the jail under a scaled-back compromise plan due to rising construction costs. Ahead of the vote, some supervisors complained the compromise was rushed since the incoming board likely wouldn’t have had the votes to pass it.

