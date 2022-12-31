More state money for local governments could be on the table next year in Wisconsin

Faced with few other options to address growing staffing needs, Middleton voters last month joined a growing number of communities across the state to approve a self-imposed tax increase to help fund basic city services.

The Middleton referendum, which voters passed by nearly 62% on Nov. 8, increases property taxes in the city by $19.79 a year per $100,000 in assessed property value. The tax levy increase will provided a $770,000 annual increase in city funds to hire two more police officers, a city communications specialist and a parks crew member.

Middleton City Council Kathy Olson said putting the question to voters was one of the only options available after Wisconsin's shared revenue program, under which the state provides money to local governments to help fund basic services, failed to keep up with growing costs.

"We’re at the point now where our community is growing and we’re not able to keep up with the staffing that we need," Olson said of the city that's seen its population grow by 14% in the last five years.

Relief for local governments could be on the horizon. Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders have both expressed a desire recently to find more common ground in the upcoming session and next state budget, and the shared revenue program could be one area for compromise.

It's too early to say what form that compromise could take. But local government leaders say the program has been woefully underfunded for decades.

When the program was created in 1911 alongside Wisconsin's income tax — the first of its kind in the nation — local municipalities initially received 70% of state income tax collections, while counties and the state received the remaining 20% and 10%, respectively, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

But the percentage of income tax revenue allocated to local entities has plummeted over the years and has remained essentially unchanged for nearly 30 years despite overall growth in tax revenues, according to a February report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

In 1990, the shared revenue program generated about $900 million for local governments out of roughly $3.45 billion in income tax revenues. Amid economic challenges, the program was cut by almost 8% in 2004, 3% in 2010 and 8% in 2012. By 2021, the state brought in nearly $9.3 billion in income tax revenues but only paid out about $830 million to local governments.

Shared revenue remains among the state's biggest programs. But the last few decades it has dropped from 12.5% of the general fund budget in 1994-95 to less than 5% now, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Adding to local challenges, the Legislature in 2006 imposed restrictions on the total tax levy counties and municipal governments could impose — a decision that has largely limited local governments' ability to raise revenue through increased property taxes.

"When combined with the lack of growth in shared revenues and absence of revenue alternatives, the strict levy limits on municipalities and counties have placed many in a fiscal vise that has grown tighter with each passing year," according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. "That tightening is reflected by an increase in the number of local governments seeking voter approval to exceed property tax levy limits in recent years."

Those constraints coupled with inflation have prompted more than 100 school districts, counties and municipalities to hold referendums in November asking their residents to approve exceeding state limits on local property taxes, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum report. Voters approved almost 80% — 82 — of those measures, authorizing an additional $11.4 million in municipal and county property taxes for public services, almost $300 million to operate K-12 schools and up to $1.4 billion in new debt for projects like school buildings.

Olson said the state's shared revenue program "absolutely" needs to be addressed.

"The formula as it is now is not working," she said. "Middleton would welcome anything that the state can do to help with the shortfalls that we’re seeing."

Proposals

The topic has received increased interest leading up to next year's 2023-25 biennial budget process, which comes as the state projects to have an unprecedented $6.6 billion surplus.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who in November secured a second term in office, has called for increasing shared revenue by 4% in each of the next two years.

"In my next budget, I'm proposing a more than $100 million increase in shared revenue, including $10 million to help our local partners fund essential services like EMS, fire, and public safety," Evers tweeted Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said one possibility being discussed with local entities entails diverting 1% of the state sales tax to replace shared revenue. Proponents have said doing so would see funding for local governments increase alongside rising sales tax revenues.

"Their idea is essentially to switch it from the current system to maybe connect it to the sales tax so that way it’s an increasing pot and they don’t have to come fight the battle with us every year because over time sales tax revenue should drive up with inflation and more sales," LeMahieu said. "It’s really an interesting idea, but sometimes it’s hard to make everybody happy.”

Evers told The Associated Press he was open to the sales tax idea but hasn't committed to supporting it over his plan.

“All I know is that we have the resources available, no matter what happens with sales tax, to provide more money for our municipalities,” he said. “And so that’s where I’ll be.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said earlier this month the Assembly's GOP caucus was "nowhere near what that would look like" when discussing replacing shared revenue with a portion of the sales tax. He added the proposal is "one that a lot of people are interested in."

Vos said he's working with local officials on a measure to encourage them to share services and change how they're delivered.

"My hope is we create a huge innovation fund where we will allow somebody to come up with a different way to deliver a service and we help partner with them to do it," Vos said.

Dale Knapp, director of the Wisconsin Counties Association's nonpartisan research arm Forward Analytics, said boosting the state's commitment to local governments would provide much-needed funding at a time when so many local entities face financial strain, but he also urged caution against relying too heavily on one-time funds.

“You generally don’t want to fund an ongoing expense with a budget surplus," Knapp said. "If they increase (shared revenue) by $300 million in each of the next two years and use the surplus, that’s $600 million every two years ongoing, so there’s got to be a revenue source ultimately behind it."

"The question is, what's the best way to protect the taxpayer, plus make sure that municipal and county services are funded adequately," Knapp added. "That can be a tricky balance."

