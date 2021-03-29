More than 1 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

State health officials announced Monday that more than 1 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and that it's possible the vaccine will be open to the general public ahead of the May 1 target date.

With more than 17% of the state's population fully vaccinated and nearly 30% with at least one dose of the vaccine, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said the state still plans to open up the vaccine to the general public on May 1, but said it's likely that general vaccinations could start sooner.

"I anticipate that very soon we’ll be making an announcement that it will be sooner than May 1," Willems Van Dijk said during an online session hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com on Monday.

Willems Van Dijk said the state remains on pace to vaccinate 80% of eligible adults by July 4, but added that date could also be in flux due in part to those who may remain hesitant to receive the vaccine.