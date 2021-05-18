Most Wisconsin county, city mask requirements nonexistent or expiring

City of Superior council members also planned to meet Tuesday to consider striking down the city's indoor mask mandate, which the city council agreed in April to extend until June 1, according to the Superior Telegram.

Some cities are keeping their mask mandates in place, at least for now. The city of Kenosha's current mandate remains in place through May 27, while the city of Whitewater's mask mandate also remains in place.

The city of Racine's mandate stopped being enforced Friday, and was expected to be fully repealed Tuesday night.

Most other rural counties in Wisconsin never imposed a mask mandate, though many issued guidance during the pandemic on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.