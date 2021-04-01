Most Wisconsin lawmakers say they plan on getting COVID-19 vaccine

Virtually all of the Wisconsin lawmakers who responded to a Wisconsin State Journal inquiry said they have or plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine — although the few who say they won't and the majority of those who didn't respond are Republicans.

The State Journal this week asked each member of the Wisconsin Legislature and the state's congressional delegation if they had received the COVID-19 vaccine or if they planned to do so. Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said they plan to get vaccinated once they become eligible. On Monday, eligibility expands to all Wisconsin residents age 16 and older.

As Wisconsin vaccinators race to administer doses of the vaccine to residents, state health officials have pointed to "warning signs" of a potential surge in cases as Wisconsin's seven-day average ticks up from fewer than 400 in mid-March to 470 on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers COVID-19 emergency order and accompanying face mask mandate, leaving mitigation efforts to local officials.