Mount Horeb Rep. Sondy Pope to depart Assembly after 20 years

State Rep. Sondy Pope will not seek another term in the Assembly after serving 20 years in office, joining a growing list of state lawmakers departing the state Legislature leading up to the midterm election.

Both Pope, D-Mount Horeb, and Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, announced plans to retire from the Legislature on Thursday. Nine Assembly Democrats have already decided not to seek reelection this fall, in addition to 13 Assembly Republicans who have also announced they won't seek another term. That means more than a fifth of the state's Assembly seats will be held by new lawmakers next year.

Pope, 71, was first elected to the chamber in 2002 and has spent time as chair and a ranking Democratic member of the Assembly education committee.

"I have cherished this work and the relationships built along the way," Pope said in a statement. "It is now time for me to step out of this role, and I look forward to the next generation of leaders and the work they will do.”

The 80th Assembly District covers the southwest portion of Dane County, as well as parts of Green and Iowa counties.

Pope and Milroy join a growing list of state lawmakers to announce plans to depart from the Legislature, even though legislative boundaries for the upcoming election have yet to be formally established. Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, who has represented parts of Dane County for almost 20 years, announced Wednesday that he will not seek another term in the Assembly.

In addition to the 22 Representatives not seeking another term, six state senators, three Republicans and three Democrats, have said they will not seek reelection this fall. Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, said earlier this year he would not challenge Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, if legislative maps drawn by Gov. Tony Evers stand this fall. Those maps relocated Kooyenga into Darling's district.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Democratic governor's legislative maps last month, kicking the matter back to the state court. The federal justices also accepted Evers' congressional boundaries, denying a request from the state's Republican congressional lawmakers seeking to block those boundaries.

The state Supreme Court is expected to rule any day on legislative boundaries, but it remains to be seen whether the court returns with Evers' maps backed by additional evidence, shifts over to boundaries drawn by legislative Republicans or others, or pursues a new avenue.

