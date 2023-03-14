The Environmental Protection Agency's proposed limits on harmful "forever chemicals" in public water supplies are far stricter than those adopted by Wisconsin regulators last year.

The EPA announced Tuesday it would seek to regulate two common fluorinated compounds, collectively known as PFAS, at a maximum rate of 4 parts per trillion in drinking water. Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved setting a standard for those chemicals — PFOA and PFOS — that was more than 17 times higher, at 70 ppt, in line with EPA guidance put in place in 2016.

Over the past five years, however, studies have shown negative health effects can occur at much lower levels. Some independent organizations, such as the Environmental Working Group, argue the limit should be just 1 ppt.

Used for decades in firefighting foam, nonstick surfaces and stain-resistant fabrics, the synthetic chemicals do not break down naturally and have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer, and liver disease and have been shown to make vaccines less effective.

The public will have a chance to comment, and the EPA can make changes before issuing a final rule, expected by the end of the year.

PFAS have been found in private wells and public drinking water systems across the state, including Marinette, La Crosse and Madison.

The regulation would require public water systems to monitor for the two common PFAS chemicals as well as a mixture of other PFAS chemicals, including PENA, PFHxS, PFBS and GenX Chemicals. The proposed rule would require systems to notify the public and reduce PFAS contamination if the levels exceed the proposed standards, which critics say will add billions of dollars in compliance costs nationally.

Wisconsin requires testing for all public water systems. The state also recommends that systems should notify consumers if they find any level of PFAS in drinking water.

In setting the 70 ppt limit last year, the DNR board rejected the 20 parts per million standard that health experts recommended. The board also rejected setting PFAS standards in groundwater, though it since began a 30-month process to again try to regulate it.

“This is a significant step in the fight against PFAS contamination, and it comes after years of tireless work from researchers and safe drinking water advocates across the country," Clean Wisconsin Water Program Director Scott Laeser said in a statement about the EPA announcement.

A spokesperson from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which has opposed PFAS regulations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.