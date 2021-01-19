Natural resources board to debate GOP call for immediate wolf hunt

Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board will hold a special meeting Friday on a request from Republican lawmakers to establish a wolf hunting season this winter.
A dozen lawmakers last week sent a letter Jan. 15 requesting the Natural Resources Board to direct the Department of Natural Resources to “immediately” establish quotas and implement a wolf hunting season in January.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the federal list of endangered species on Jan. 4, returning management to the states. State law says annual hunting and trapping seasons are to run from November through February if wolves lose federal protections.
The DNR previously announced the wolf season would begin Nov. 6, saying it would take more time to develop science-based quotas and engage “public and tribal partners in the development of a season plan that adequately reflects the interests of diverse stakeholders throughout Wisconsin.”
But lawmakers held an informational hearing Jan. 13, where they said “the consensus was that wolves in Wisconsin need to be hunted now.” The letter notes that some groups are seeking to have wolves returned to the endangered species list.
Wisconsin last held a wolf hunt in 2014, but the law allows people to shoot wolves if there is an immediate threat to human safety or if wolves are attacking domestic animals on private land.
The DNR estimates there are at least 1,034 wolves in Wisconsin, primarily across the northern third of the state and the Central Forest region.