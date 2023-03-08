A statewide coalition of business owners, former lawmakers and other vested individuals on Wednesday unveiled the creation of a new group to support ongoing talks to keep the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin "for the next generation."

The creation of the Home Crew Coalition, which is chaired by Milwaukee area restaurant owner and developer Omar Shaikh, comes as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle express support for directing a portion of the state's more than $7 billion in projected surplus toward maintenance and repair costs that Brewers officials say are needed at American Family Field.

Shaikh in a statement described the Brewers as "a point of pride for Wisconsin and it's important that we do what is needed to ensure Major League Baseball is preserved in our state for the next generation."

“Generating thousands of jobs and billions in direct spending, it’s important that we recognize the massive economic impact the team and the ballpark have on our state," Shaikh added. "Through our collective efforts, the Home Crew Coalition aims to deliver that message statewide and ensure the Brewers can call American Family Field their home for years to come.”

Officials have said American Family Field has had a $2.5 billion statewide economic impact since it opened in 2001.

Other members of the coalition include; Andrew Disch, political director of North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters; retired attorney and former chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin Mike Grebe, who also previously served as CEO of the conservative Bradley Foundation; former state Sen. Dan Kapanke, owner of the La Crosse Loggers Baseball Team; Commercial Association of REALTORS Wisconsin President Tracy Johnson; Prevea Health CEO Ashok Rai; Peggy Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee; NAIOP Wisconsin CEO Jim Villa; and Rob Zerjav, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Evers' proposed 2023-25 biennial budget includes a request to provide $290 million of the state's more than $7 billion projected surplus to Milwaukee's American Family Field to cover maintenance and repair costs and keep the Brewers in Wisconsin for another two decades.

While state Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, have expressed support for making efforts to keep the Brewers in Wisconsin, Vos, R-Rochester, quickly criticized the governor for not including state Republicans in the conversation before it was announced as part of Evers' budget proposal.

“Governor Evers’ style makes it difficult to generate consensus," Vos said last month, adding that he looks forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to ensure that the Brewers stay in Wisconsin.

The one-time allocation proposed by Evers would go toward more than $400 million in needed upgrades to the stadium covered under the park's lease, which is held by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District. If approved, the state funds would be attached to a new lease with the district and non-relocation agreement aimed at keeping the Major League Baseball team in Milwaukee through 2043. The district's current lease runs through the end of the 2030 season.

Previously, a portion of funding for the stadium was generated through a five-county sales tax that imposed a 0.1% tax on residents in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Racine and Washington counties. The Miller Park sales tax was retired in 2020 by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which operates as the park's landlord.