New elections complaint alleges online absentee ballot requests in Wisconsin are illegal

Eight Words

Leaders of HOT Government (along with the write-in Assembly candidate it supports, Adam Steen) has long advocated for requiring all elections to be conducted following the tenets of an eight-word phrase: “in person, on paper, hand count, one day.” That system would disenfranchise many voters but proponents say it would increase trust in elections, even though there is no evidence that any election in modern U.S. history was decided by fraud.

“When I wrote the complaint, that (the eight words) wasn’t on my mind. What was on my mind was the violation of the statutes,” said Jay Stone, HOT Government’s vice president.

Stone said he doesn’t support going as far as Steen in restricting voting. “I’m not opposed to people voting or people using absentee ballots. I just want the law followed. People living overseas or in the military should be able to vote absentee. Anyone who is handicapped or disabled and can’t get to the polling place, and is of sound mind, deserves to vote.”

In a phone interview Wednesday morning, Stone added, “When the law isn’t followed, it brings into question the results of the election.”

Stone, a Kenosha County hypnotherapist who has been at the center of spreading conspiracy theories nationwide about the 2020 presidential election, unsuccessfully ran for state Senate this year and lost to Republican incumbent Van Wanggaard in an August primary. In that election, according to the initial count, Stone received 6,831 votes while Wanggaard won 20,194.

The other two complainants are Sandra Morris of Racine and Jim Spodick of Caledonia — although in the complaint Spodick's address was misspelled to read "Calendonia."

The complainants also claim that, “The Teigen case” — referring to the July 8 Supreme Court decision that ruled the use of absentee ballot drop boxes is illegal — “set (sic) a legal precedent as to why the MyVote absentee ballot applications are also illegal. As with the return of an absentee ballot, the return of an absentee ballot application requires a person-to-person exchange between an elector and the clerk or clerk’s representative … The method in which Wolfe mismanaged MyVote accepting ‘absentee ballot applications’ and the manner in which Wolfe mismanaged drop boxes accepting ‘absentee ballots’ are analogous.”

While on the phone Wednesday, Stone complained of how slowly the Wisconsin Elections Commission is processing complaints. One of the causes of delays has been the unprecedented number of complaints filed in the leadup to and since the 2020 presidential election by Stone himself and his compatriots. Stone said he is in the process of filing yet another complaint regarding the City of Racine's Mobile Voting Unit even though there is already one similar complaint pending.