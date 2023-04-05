Madison City Council candidates backed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway had a strong showing in Tuesday night’s city elections — with one candidate winning his race by only two votes.

The incoming council will be a major shakeup, with many incumbents refusing to run again and sitting members facing each other because of redistricting.

In those races, incumbent Barbara Harrington-McKinney beat sitting council member Matt Phair in the Southwest Side’s 20th District.

The 10th District, which includes part of the city’s South Side, still had one precinct not reporting in a close race between Yannette Figueroa Cole and Sheri Carter.

Phair and Figueroa Cole had endorsements from Rhodes-Conway, who handily cruised to reelection over challenger Gloria Reyes on Tuesday night.

But other Rhodes-Conway-backed candidates won their contests, including Juliana Bennett, Michael Verveer, MGR Govindarajan, Nikki Conklin, Jael Currie and Noah Lieberman.

Lieberman won his race for the South Side’s 14th District by only two votes, beating former council member Isadore Knox Jr.

Other winners on Tuesday included Amani Latimer Burris, Kristen Slack and Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, who will be the first openly trans woman elected in Madison.

All precincts in races for the 3rd District, 6th District and 18th District were not available by deadline on Tuesday. Full results will be available on madison.com.

With housing a big issue, the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin’s Housing Advocacy Fund made rare, perhaps unprecedented, independent expenditures totaling $169,889 in nine council races this spring.

All nine council candidates benefiting from the support signed a joint letter opposing such outside spending in local campaigns with their opponents blasting the contributions as well.

Although all 20 council districts were on the ballot, only 14 were contested.