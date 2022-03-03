New state action plan seeks more funds for homelessness, addressing racial inequities.

The state's Interagency Council on Homelessness has released a new report with a series of recommendations to address a daunting challenge made worse by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 44-page "Welcoming Wisconsin Home" action plan for 2021-2023 proposes to address stark racial inequities in homelessness, invest more in the shelter subsidy program and other initiatives, improve housing access and increase housing stability, better use data, and expand partnerships.

The action plan recommends investing some of the $70 million-plus Gov. Tony Evers proposed for shelters, affordable housing, services and programs for the homeless in his 2021-23 budget that was largely rejected by the Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance.

“Having safe, stable housing is the first step of not only keeping our neighbors safe and healthy but is also key in ensuring our state's continued economic recovery, strengthening our communities, and ensuring kids, families and workers can be successful,” Evers said in a statement. “We must make strategic investments and work together to build the sort of future we want for our communities and our state, and these recommendations will work to make that future a reality.”

In Dane County alone, the most recent data shows 85 families and 618 individuals on waiting lists for housing, said Torrie Kopp Mueller, continuum of care coordinator for the Dane County Homeless Services Consortium.

Statewide, Blacks are almost 11 times as likely as white, non-Latino Wisconsinites to experience homelessness. Multiracial Wisconsinites and American Indians in Wisconsin are about six times as likely to experience homelessness. Latinos are 2.2 times as likely, the new action plan says.

"Ending racial disparities in homelessness systems and housing markets is crucial to ending homelessness as we know it in Wisconsin," the action plan says.

“Too many Wisconsinites live with the threat of homelessness daily,” interagency council executive director Michael Basford said. “We must face the challenges of homelessness head-on, and this report outlines our current reality as well as clear steps we can follow to make a difference.”

Welcome arms

The action plan was applauded by advocates for the homeless.

The Wisconsin Community Action Program Association "is extremely pleased with Gov. Evers forwarding a comprehensive state plan to fight homelessness; a plan which recognizes housing as a human right," said Brad Paul, executive director of the statewide association for the state's 16 Community Action Agencies and two single-purpose agencies with statewide focus: the Foundation for Rural Housing and United Migrant Opportunities Services.

"It is especially encouraging to see such attention to the issue from the executive branch of state government," he said. "My hope is that we will see an equal commitment by the Legislature."

"With statewide housing costs showing significant increases, however, I am concerned that there is not enough overall investment in permanent affordable housing for low- and extremely low-income households," he said.

A brief history

Shortly after the interagency council's creation in 2017, it began work to prepare a plan and outline priorities to address homelessness and housing insecurity in Wisconsin.

In late 2018, the council released a statewide action plan for 2019-2022, which included funding initiatives, legislation, and collaborative efforts. In 2019, the council worked to implement recommendations, but in 2020 it directed efforts toward pandemic response and addressing emerging and imminent needs.

"Many agencies had more people to serve as a result of several factors from the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn," Basford said. "Emergency shelters had to change the way they operated, and some had to temporarily close. And the impacts led to increases in unsheltered homelessness."

Starting in 2020, the council, which is chaired by Evers, reviewed the existing homelessness plan and prepared a new action plan for 2021-2023 to address factors underscored by the pandemic and bring recommendations as part of the state's pandemic and economic recovery efforts.

Up to date

The new report outlines the current state of homelessness in Wisconsin, how the pandemic has brought about new challenges and exacerbated long-standing ones, and steps that the Evers administration has taken to address housing availability and affordability, as well as financial stability and economic recovery for residents, including support for rent and utilities.

"I shudder to think what would have happened had we not received the tens of millions of dollars for funding homelessness programming, or the hundreds of millions of dollars for emergency rental assistance that kept tens of thousands of Wisconsin households out of eviction court and out of the homelessness system," Basford said.

"Despite everything that happened in the last three years, I remain hopeful that we can find partners on the other side of the aisle who are interested in working together to end homelessness," he said. "The pandemic highlighted the needs of the most vulnerable in our state and what we were able to demonstrate through the federal investments was what can be done to help them."

