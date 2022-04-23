New Wisconsin legislative maps create more districts with double-digit partisan advantages

The state's new GOP-drawn legislative maps widen the partisan advantage in several districts, with nine in the Assembly and one in the Senate seeing their partisan lean increase into double-digit margins, making them far less competitive and more easily won by extreme partisans.

By moving district boundaries, Republicans were able to strengthen their margins in some districts by packing Democratic voters into other districts, including two in the Milwaukee suburbs that flipped blue in recent elections.

J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ Sabato’s Crystal Ball, said the GOP-drawn maps appear to symbolize Republicans "cutting their losses" with regard to recent Democratic gains among suburban voters, primarily women in the WOW counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington.

"There’s not a single seat in Waukesha County that went to (President Joe Biden)," Coleman said of the GOP-drawn maps. "That’s probably the Republicans saying, ‘This is our turf.’”

One of the biggest shifts in the state occurred in the 13th Assembly District, which moves from a near-even partisan split under previous maps to a 16-point GOP lean, according to an analysis of the maps by Marquette Law School that used the results of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the 2018 gubernatorial election as a baseline.

Rep. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, flipped the seat in 2020 after narrowly defeating then-incumbent Rep. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield. Hutton had held the seat since 2013.

Rodriguez, who is running for lieutenant governor, leaving the seat open this fall, said the maps selected by the Wisconsin Supreme Court "shield elected Republicans from public scrutiny for another decade."

"As an elected official in a swing-district, I’ve enjoyed knowing that I would be held accountable by my constituents," Rodriguez said. "I know that it made me a better representative.”

The leans are based on a Marquette Law School Lubar Center analysis of how voters in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and 2018 gubernatorial election voted in the wards that constitute each district.

The 23rd and 24th Assembly districts, which are located north of Milwaukee and were decided by narrow margins in the 2020 election, also see larger partisan leans under the new maps, with the 23rd district's Democratic lean growing from 5 points to 18 and the 24th moving from a three-point GOP lean to an 18-point Republican advantage. In 2020, Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, ousted then-incumbent Rep. Jim Ott, R-Mequon, in the 23rd, while incumbent Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, fended off a Democratic challenge to hold onto the 24th.

Andraca, who is seeking another term this fall, said reduced competition in any district ultimately hurts voters as candidates no longer need to listen to those with differing viewpoints.

“Voters should be the ones who decide which legislators keep their jobs, not politicians," Andraca said. "If you think you have a safe seat it’s a danger for democracy in Wisconsin."

The 14th Assembly District, which Rep. Robin Vining, D-Wauwatosa, successfully defended in 2020, more than doubles its Democratic lean from six points under previous maps to 15 points under new boundaries. Republicans had viewed Vining's seat as one of their biggest targets in the state two years ago.

Reps. Mike Kuglitsch and Joe Sanfelippo, both R-New Berlin, now reside in the state's new 15th Assembly District, but both lawmakers announced before the latest maps were adopted that they would not seek reelection this fall, leaving the seat open. The district's GOP lean moves from a six-point advantage to a 19-point lean under the new maps.

Republican Reps. Ken Skowronski, of Franklin, and Chuck Wichgers, of Muskego, both reside in the new 82nd Assembly District, but Skowronski is not seeking another term this year. The district also shifts more Republican under new maps, from and eight-point lean to a 16-point advantage.

The 5th Senate District, held by Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, moved from a one-point Democratic lean to a seven-point GOP advantage, while the 8th Senate District, held by Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, sees its GOP lean grow from eight points to 13.

Kooyenga previously said he would not run if he and Darling were drawn into the same district, which was the case under Evers' maps. Kooyenga's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1