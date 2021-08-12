Newly released Census data shows Dane County Wisconsin's fastest growing

Dane County, Wisconsin's Democratic stronghold, is the state's fastest growing, adding 73,431 people over the past decade for a population of 561,504, a 15% increase, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday that lawmakers will use to redraw the state's political maps for the next 10 years.

Dane County's population growth represents more than third of Wisconsin's total population growth of 206,732 over the decade. The Madison metro was also the fastest growing in the state, picking up 75,361 residents for a total population of 680,796, a 12.4% increase.

The release of the detailed population data for by the U.S Census Bureau — four months late due to COVID-19 — sends the once per decade redistricting process into overdrive. The data shows which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census.

In Wisconsin, the Census data shows areas such as Dane County; Brown County (Green Bay); and Outagamie County (Appleton) picking up population gains of around, and in Dane County's case, exceeding, 10%, while other counties in the state, particularly Milwaukee County, the state's largest by population; and rural areas of the state, especially in the north, losing population.