No criminal charges filed after DOJ review of mishandled National Guard sexual assault cases

No criminal charges will be filed in more than 30 cases of sexual assault mishandled by the Wisconsin National Guard between 2009 and 2019 after a review by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

However, DOJ is recommending changes to the National Guard's handling of complaints of sexual assault in order to prevent future cases.

DOJ on Thursday announced the completion of its review, which began after a 2019 report by the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations that found the Guard’s policies and procedures for handling allegations of sexual misconduct were out of date, ineffective, understaffed and in violation of federal rules.

At the request of Gov. Tony Evers, former Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Donald Dunbar resigned in December 2019 over the report's findings.

The report had found that the Wisconsin National Guard had used its own investigators to look into many sexual assault allegations instead of referring them to local law enforcement or other outside authorities, violating Department of Defense and National Guard policies.