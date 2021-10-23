No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020

The Wisconsin Elections Commission should create rules defining the use of ballot drop boxes in elections and define when clerks are allowed to fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes, according to a much-anticipated report by state auditors Friday.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s report focused on the extent to which clerks complied with state laws in the presidential primary in April 2020 and the general election in November, including those that govern the administration of elections, processing absentee ballots and performing recounts.

While the audit was never intended to reexamine the results of the election, it offers no evidence of widespread fraud, instead questioning some of the practices and guidance clerks relied on in administering elections as the COVID-19 pandemic was exploding in the state.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes last November. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

“Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure,” Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, who co-chairs the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, wrote on Twitter Friday.

The report makes 30 recommendations for the Wisconsin Elections Commission and 18 for the Legislature to consider. Those include improving how the commission identifies potential duplicate voter registration records and creating administrative rules — which would require legislative approval — specifying whether and what information clerks can correct on absentee ballot certificates, and whether municipalities may continue to use absentee ballot drop boxes.

The drop boxes were widely used last year as an alternative for voters worried that, with the crush of absentee ballots during the pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery, their ballots might not make it back before Election Day.

“Generally speaking, this audit affirms much of what we expected,” Cowles said in a follow-up statement. “Many of the findings show that WEC and its staff are not complying with state statute on several fronts, from clerk training to verification of voters and voter registration.”

State Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said the report made clear that vote totals in the November election were accurate and that no problems were identified that could have changed the outcome, confirming there was no widespread fraud.

“We’re gratified to see the report and to know that it really supports the hard-working and dedicated state and local elections officials across Wisconsin,” Wolfe said in a statement.

She added, however, that the report contained “several errors” that could have been caught had the commission had an opportunity to review a draft report before it was filed.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, also noted the lack of any findings to suggest widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

“The report also contradicts the disingenuous lies legislative Republicans have peddled for the last eleven months in their attempt to breed distrust in our democracy,” he said in a statement. “There is no doubt legislative Republicans will try to exploit these recommendations to hold onto political power. The people of Wisconsin should see those maneuvers for what they are: a desperate attempt to hold onto power at any cost.”

Much of the Audit Bureau’s review notes instances where statutes do not make specific recommendations related to election matters, such as the use of ballot drop boxes or whether clerks can fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. In other instances, the report found that the Elections Commission failed to create rules governing certain practices, such as the requirements for training voting deputies or election inspectors.

Issues for the Legislature to consider include modifying state law to specify what address information a witness should provide on an absentee ballot certificate and clarifying the extent to which clerks are allowed to correct errors or add missing information to certificates. The audit also suggested the Legislature might want to address, in state law, the question of whether drop boxes should be allowed.

Election audit legislative considerations Among other changes, the Audit Bureau suggested the Legislature might consider changes to the laws governing elections including: Require clerks to complete initial training before administering an election.

Require a municipal governing body to notify the Wisconsin Elections Commission within 30 days when there is turnover in the clerk position, allowing the commission to better track whether all clerks have completed the required training.

Require the state Department of Transportation to provide additional information to the commission when DOT attempts to verify information provided by registrants.

Require the WEC to regularly obtain data from the Electronic Registration Information Center, which provides reports on potential duplicate registration records and flags registrants who might have died or moved, and use the data to improve the accuracy and completeness of the state's online voter registration system.

Modify the law to specify the particular address components that a witness must provide on an absentee ballot certificate, clarify the extent to which municipal clerks are permitted to correct errors in witness addresses or add missing witness address information and require clerks to verify the signatures of individuals who cast absentee ballots.

Clarify whether individuals are allowed to return absentee ballots via drop boxes instead of by mail.

Establish when clerks are not required to send special voting deputies to residential care facilities and nursing homes, as well as the procedures clerks must follow in mailing and considering absentee ballots in such circumstances.

Specify the actions and responsibilities of consultants at polling places and central count locations on Election Day.

Allow new polling places to be quickly established in certain situations, such as in a public health emergency or if a fire or a natural disaster were to damage a polling place.

Require clerks to notify WEC’s administrator if they rent electronic voting equipment and require materials related to the pre-election tests of electronic voting equipment to be retained for 22 months after a federal election.

Change state law to reflect the current federal standards for an acceptable equipment error rate with voting machines and require WEC to conduct risk-limiting post-election audits.

Require WEC to report certain information about election-related concerns every six months.

Require that only certain types of costs associated with recounts could be charged and determine the total amount that could be charged.

The audit, which was ordered in February by the Republican-led Joint Legislative Audit Committee, comes as former conservative Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, conducts his own GOP-led investigation into how the 2020 election was conducted.

Friday’s audit report found that 59 of the 60 election voting machines reviewed had accurately counted votes cast for presidential candidates. Due to insufficient documentation, the bureau was unable to determine the accuracy of one machine’s vote count.

The Audit Bureau also reviewed 14,710 certificates for absentee ballots, typically the envelopes holding the ballots, in 29 municipalities and found that: 1,022 certificates (6.9%) had partial witness addresses; 15 certificates (0.1%) did not have a witness address in its entirety; eight certificates (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature; and three certificates (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature.

Statutes require municipal clerks to write their initials on absentee ballot certificates in certain situations, like when individuals request absentee ballots in person at a clerk’s office, and a ballot must not be counted if a certificate lacks a clerk’s initials.

The Audit Bureau found that less than 1% of all certificates reviewed in four municipalities, which were not identified in the report, contained clerk initials. Clerks in those cities said they did not initial certificates for various reasons, including because the individuals who requested the ballots were registered and eligible to receive them, the clerks printed the names and addresses of the individuals to signify they were eligible to receive ballots and the clerks initialed the ballots rather than the certificates.

“We question whether the clerks in these four municipalities consistently complied with the statutory requirement for them to initial certificates in certain situations,” the report states.

No fraud, but ‘sloppy’

The report also found 70 instances of duplicate voter registration records, with four cases where an individual may have voted twice by absentee ballot. Close to 3.3 million ballots were cast in Wisconsin’s presidential election.

Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, a former county elections clerk, said the audit “did not reveal any sizable or organized attempt at voter fraud” but did show that election administration at the state and local level was “sloppy and consistent procedures were not followed.”

Election officials in Milwaukee County and Madison, along with the Oconto County town of Little Suamico, did not provide the Audit Bureau with access to actual ballots, citing guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice reminding clerks of their obligation to retain and preserve election records, according to the report.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a statement those officials were “promoting secrecy and severely undercutting their clerk’s credibility.”

Recommended changes to election administration Friday's audit of how the 2020 presidential election was conducted recommended the Wisconsin Elections Commission make dozens of changes in administering elections, including: Create rules that spell out the training municipal clerks provide to special voting deputies and election inspectors.

Create a new data-sharing agreement with the state departments of transportation, health services and corrections for verifying information voters provide when registering by any means, not just online.

Work with the DOT to obtain the electronic signatures of individuals who register online to vote, or request that the Legislature modify the statutory requirement that the commission obtain them.

Improve how the commission identifies potential duplicate voter registration records online by comparing driver’s license and state identification card numbers of all registered voters each night.

Establish a schedule for regularly obtaining data from the Electronic Registration Information Center, which provides reports on potential duplicate registration records in different states and flags registrants who might have died or moved.

Ensure that absentee ballot certificates (typically the envelopes in which absentee ballots are returned) comply with state law requiring witnesses to print their names.

Provide municipal clerks with additional training on the statutory requirement to initial absentee ballot certificates in certain situations.

Create rules allowing clerks to correct or add missing witness address information on absentee ballot certificates if the commission believes clerks should have that authority.

Create rules to permit clerks to establish absentee ballot drop boxes if the commission believes such boxes are permitted.

Create rules to specify when municipal clerks should not send special voting deputies to residential care facilities and retirement homes if the commission believes clerks should be allowed to take such action.

Retract written guidance that indicates clerks may adjourn before counting all ballots as a result of unforeseen circumstances. Instead, create rules to allow clerks to adjourn in certain circumstances if the commission believes that should be allowed.

Retract guidance that allowed clerks to establish polling places without approval from municipal governing bodies after several polling places such as nursing homes were closed to the public in response to the pandemic. Instead, create rules to specify the circumstances when clerks can relocate polling places on their own, such as a public health emergency, if the commission believes that's necessary.

Create rules to ensure the security of software components in approved electronic voting equipment.

Ensure equipment vendors provide added training to clerks to ensure ballots are counted accurately when a paper jam occurs in voting machines and comply with statutes by calculating an error rate for each type of machine used.

Create rules for considering complaints alleging violations of election laws and use recently purchased software to track election-related concerns.

Vos said the audit supports Republicans’ contention that further investigation into how the election was carried out is needed, adding it’s “imperative that Justice Gableman continues to look into what led to these violations in election law.”

Vos has said the investigation, which had originally been planned to be complete by the end of October, will now be finished before the end of the year.

On Thursday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul asked a Dane County Circuit Court judge to prohibit Gableman from enforcing subpoenas he filed with the state elections commission, calling them unlawful. A judge has scheduled a hearing for the request on Monday.

WEC not informed

While the Audit Bureau typically provides the audited party an opportunity to see reports and provide a chance to respond before the results are published, the bureau said sharing a draft report with all 179 of the clerks contacted would have compromised the report’s confidentiality.

In addition, WEC can only convene in closed session for specified purposes, none of which pertain to reviewing draft audit reports, according to the report.

“Thus, to preserve the statutorily required confidentiality of our audit until its completion, we did not provide WEC with an opportunity to review a confidential draft audit report and respond in writing to this report prior to its release,” the report states.

Wolfe said that only ensured the report would contain mistakes.

“Such important subject matter deserves careful and thoughtful review,” Wolfe said. “Our initial scan of the report has identified several errors that we could have corrected earlier if we had been able to view the draft. Not allowing WEC a chance to review and respond to a draft report was a missed opportunity to ensure the report was as accurate.”

Wolfe said the commission will continue to review the report to determine formal responses.

“We’re anxious to use this opportunity to look for ways to improve the administrative functions that are so critical to carrying out elections,” she said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0