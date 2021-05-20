No masks required for vaccinated people in state buildings starting June 1

Vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in the state Capitol and most other state facilities beginning on June 1, according to new guidelines published by Gov. Tony Evers' administration.

The guidance, however, also signals that some changes state agencies implemented during the pandemic, such as working from home, may become permanent options.

The new guidance for state employees and members of the public using state facilities comes after Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that after the expiration of the current COVID-19 public health order on June 2, no new orders will be issued.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says those who are fully vaccinated can shed their masks and forgo social distancing for most indoor and outdoor activities, regardless of gathering size. The CDC still recommends wearing a mask and keeping 6 feet away from people outside one’s household for unvaccinated people, who are at far greater risk of still getting sick and dying of the disease.