Not just PFAS: DNR board vote scrapped years of work on two dozen other groundwater contaminants

When Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board voted down limits for “forever chemicals” in groundwater, they also effectively killed groundwater standards for more than a dozen other toxic substances.

Conservatives on the Natural Resources Board last week rejected proposed groundwater standards for two fluorinated compounds known as PFAS based on their disbelief in the science and the Department of Natural Resources’ economic impact analysis of standards for groundwater, the source of drinking water for roughly ⅔ of Wisconsin residents.

But there was no discussion of new or modified limits for about two dozen other substances, including Trichloroethylene, a common dry cleaning chemical known as TCE, and chromium-6, a carcinogen made famous by Erin Brockovich.

A 2017 law requires that the rule, developed over the past 2.5 years, be delivered to the Legislature for approval by Thursday, meaning the DNR will have to start over if the agency wants to implement those standards.

Tony Wilkin Gibart, executive director of Midwest Environmental Advocates, said the board failed to carry out its mission when it scrapped years of taxpayer-funded work that went into crafting the rule.

“The Natural Resources Board failed to even make a rational, justifiable decision with respect to those contaminants,” Gibart said.

Board Chair Greg Kazmierski faulted the agency for lumping PFAS in with other substances, which the board authorized when it approved the rule parameters in early 2020.

Kazmierski said he would have preferred to table the rule to allow the agency to address the board’s concerns about PFAS, but “that’s not how it went down.”

“It’s a victim of the process,” Kazmierski said. “That’s one of the hazards of waiting till the last possible minute to present those rules.”

The agency initially estimated it would require some 925 staff hours to prepare the rule. Steve Elmore, director of the DNR’s drinking and groundwater program, said toxicologists, hydrologists, economists and other staff experts spent “many hours” over the past 30 months.

Elmore said the DNR has not decided whether to restart the rulemaking process to address the other 25 contaminants.

“We’re looking at our options,” he said.

Developed with input from industry and environmental groups as well as hundreds of concerned citizens, the proposed rule was based on Department of Health Services recommendations for safe levels of 27 substances.

Some, such as PFAS, would have been added to a list of more than 90 regulated contaminants. The DNR also proposed lower enforcement standards for some substances and higher limits for others, including boron and tetrachlorethelyne, or PCE.

“We looked at all the latest science and some were found to be less toxic than we previously understood,” Elmore said.

The board has previously approved 11 such revisions to the groundwater protection law.

Kazmierski said he doesn’t favor amending rules on the fly, although the board did just that when it amended the agency’s recommended limits for PFAS in drinking water. He said that was an attempt to approve a rule that could get past the Legislature’s rules committee.

If approved, the groundwater rule would have enabled the DNR to force polluters to clean up spills or face fines, which the agency estimated would cost businesses and local governments about $3.3 million a year on average, including about $2.6 million just for the PFAS compounds.

The board did vote to adopt weakened PFAS standards for drinking water, which will require municipalities, condo associations, institutions and businesses that provide water to the public on a daily basis to conduct testing and install filtration systems if the two compounds exceed concentrations of 70 parts per trillion.

According to the agency, it is most cost-effective to address PFAS contamination at the source.

About 1.7 million people -- more than one in four residents -- who drink groundwater pumped through private wells would be responsible for testing and treating their water if they choose.

“The burden shifts to local units of government,” Gibart said. “By not moving forward on the groundwater standards the state has less ability to prevent PFAS and other contaminants from entering the aquifer in the first place.”

