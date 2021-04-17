Officials estimate full broadband coverage in Wisconsin could cost as much as $1.4 billion

"I don’t think even if we have better maps next year that we will be in a much better place to definitively say how much it will cost to solve the broadband problem," he said.

With hopes of securing more detailed information, the state Department of Public Instruction this year partnered with Measurement Lab to collect internet speed test data from residents across the state, which has resulted in nearly 400,000 tests so far.

Kurt Kiefer, a member of the governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access and assistant state superintendent with DPI's Division of Libraries and Technology, said the hope is those speed tests provide another layer to broadband mapping in the state to not only identify need, but to measure success in state spending.

"You’ve got to have the data and that’s been critical to all this," Kiefer said. "When you have it, you can actually do something, as opposed to just talking about it.”

In addition to building out broadband, both Kiefer and Beyer said it will be critical for the state to provide some level of annual funding to address the other hurdle to high-speed internet — affordability.