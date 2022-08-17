Once again, groundwater council calls for action on PFAS, nitrate

A state advisory board is again calling on Wisconsin leaders to take steps to protect the state’s groundwater supply from contaminants including nitrate and hazardous “forever chemicals” found in a growing number of drinking water supplies.

The Wisconsin Groundwater Coordinating Council’s annual report to the Legislature faults the natural resources policy board for failure to enact new groundwater standards for dozens of compounds recommended by state health experts.

The report, released Wednesday, recommends adopting health-based groundwater standards, implementing practices to protect groundwater from nitrate and other agricultural contaminants, and addressing public health and environmental concerns around PFAS, a group of manmade chemicals linked to cancer and other health problems that have polluted groundwater supplies across the state, including in Madison, Wausau, La Crosse and Marinette.

The report largely echoes concerns raised in previous editions.

“We still have a big nitrate issue. The PFAS issue — that continues,” said Jim Zellmer, deputy administrator of the DNR’s environmental management and chair of the groundwater council. “You hate to keep coming back with that same message, but that is the message we need to keep moving forward with.”

In 2019, based on recommendations from the Department of Health Services, the Department of Natural Resources began crafting groundwater standards for two PFAS and more than a dozen other contaminants.

But earlier this year, conservatives on the Natural Resources Board voted to kill the regulations before they could be sent to lawmakers for approval. The DNR has since restarted the 2½-year process to set standards for bacteria but not for the remainder. Another set of DHS standards is on hold while the agency plans its next steps.

Four members appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, including one who has refused to leave the board more than a year after his term expired, sided with industry lobbyists who questioned both the science put forward by state health officials and the DNR’s economic impact estimates.

The Environmental Protection Agency has since cautioned that the two compounds — PFOA and PFOS — pose a threat at concentrations thousands of times lower than the proposed DHS standards, levels so low they can’t be reliably detected with current technology.

The council notes that the state’s 1983 groundwater law outlines a process that ensures “scientifically rigorous review” in establishing standards yet the DNR has not updated the list of contaminants since before the Walker administration, when the process ground to a halt.

The groundwater council recommended adopting the DHS standards for PFOA and PFOS; developing standards for other PFAS compounds; developing benchmarks for PFAS in other materials such as biosolids from wastewater treatment plants; continuing to identify sources of contamination; and developing statewide initiatives to address the problem.

The council also recommended action to address agricultural pollutants including nitrate, the state’s most widespread groundwater contaminant. DHS estimates that at least one in 10 private wells have high levels of nitrate, which is considered hazardous, especially for pregnant women and infants.

The groundwater council report says pesticides are present in about four in 10 private wells, which are the primary source of drinking water for about 1.7 million residents.

Formed in 1984 to coordinate the exchange of information and action on groundwater, the Groundwater Coordinating Council brings together staff from more than 10 agencies, institutions and organizations to work on research, monitoring, education and planning.

The council is required by law to provide an annual report on groundwater quality, problems and management. Groundwater, which feeds cold-water streams and lakes, is the primary source of drinking water for nearly three-fourths of Wisconsin residents and is used in agriculture and food production.