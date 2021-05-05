Online brands help the bottom line for some local restaurants

The restaurant, with four locations in the Madison area, tried to find ways to adapt to restrictions on in-person dining and capacity levels, Pace said.

“That was kind of the genesis of it. And then from there, trying to stay abreast of trends in dining, specifically as it relates to delivery and carryout,” he said. “And that’s where we said, ‘You know what, let’s come up with a brand that sells some really great chicken wings and fried chicken sandwiches.’”

The Great Dane restaurants are large and can handle high volumes of customers, so the company had to look for new revenue when it wasn’t able to fill its restaurants or had to seat customers at a reduced capacity.

Typically, on Badger game days before last year, each restaurant would serve 1,000 to 1,200 customers, Pace said.

About 20% of its current revenue is coming from the online brands, he said. “So, it’s definitely been helpful in terms of finding ways to keep being there for our staffs, supporting our people who are really the backbone of what we do, and another way for us to get products that we’re proud of into the hands of our customer.”