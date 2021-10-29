Opponents of GOP-drawn maps push for nonpartisan boundaries

Hundreds of Wisconsinites packed a Senate committee meeting Thursday to push back against a Republican proposal for the state’s next 10-year political boundaries, maps that would likely ensure another decade of GOP majorities in the state Legislature.

For Republicans, the GOP proposal for the state’s legislative and congressional boundaries aligns with plans to retain the core of existing districts, but for Democrats and those seeking nonpartisan maps, the offering reinforces maps that Republicans heavily altered to their advantage a decade ago.

Speaking during a press conference before Thursday’s committee meeting, Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, said the new GOP maps “do an even worse job reflecting voter interest, voter will and the great history in Wisconsin of doing the peoples’ business.”

“Not only do we not get the things that we ask for as a people, we don’t even get the debate because the system is rigged,” Chheda said. “As the elections show, the electorate shifts back and forth, the Assembly and the Senate do not — they’re locked in.”

The GOP proposal, unveiled last week, would largely align with existing boundaries for legislative and congressional districts, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau. The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The mapmaking process can provide an advantage for the majority party based on how district lines are drawn. Democrats and others have said partisan gerrymandering has provided Republicans a built-in electoral advantage. Republicans often have downplayed concerns of gerrymandered districts in the state and instead have said the GOP’s successes are the result of campaign efforts and strong candidates, as well as Democrats being clustered in cities.

The Joint Committee on Government Operations and State Affairs took public comment on the proposal Thursday. The GOP-led Legislature plans to vote on maps early next month.

GOP defends maps

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the maps took into account about 400 proposals from the public, including from Gov. Tony Evers’ People’s Maps Commission, which the Democratic governor created to provide an alternative to Republican-authored maps.

While Vos said Republicans followed constitutional requirements and guidelines that GOP legislators passed last month aimed at retaining the core of districts drawn 10 years ago, he added, “it is not illegal or unconstitutional to consider partisanship” when drawing maps.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state’s eight congressional districts are held by Republicans. Vos said the reason Republicans hold majorities in both chambers is due to the party running better candidates.

“The maps before you are fair, the maps that were passed in 2011 have been fair — you just haven’t had the ability to be successful,” Vos said.

Evers has said he won’t sign into law any maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature that are based on the current ones. With a GOP-backed lawsuit filed with the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court and a similar lawsuit brought by Democrats in federal court, it’s highly likely the state’s next 10-year maps will be decided in court.

“Wisconsinites want #fairmaps,” Evers tweeted Thursday. “They’ve said it for 10 years, and they’re saying it again today. The fact Republicans haven’t listened — and still aren’t — is exactly the point.”

‘Partisan advantage’

PlanScore, a program that predicts precinct-level votes for districts based on past election results and U.S. Census data led by the Campaign Legal Center, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for nonpartisan maps, found the GOP proposal “essentially bakes in almost the same level of partisan advantage” as current districts, said Ruth Greenwood, director of the Election Law Clinic at Harvard Law School.

Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and an advocate for nonpartisan maps, pointed to the 56 counties in the state that have supported county board resolutions or countywide referendums in favor of independent, nonpartisan redistricting in Wisconsin.

Rothschild said the GOP-drawn maps “are the opposite of that.”

“They are a cynical, hyper-partisan maneuver to keep Republicans in charge of the Legislature not by persuading a majority of voters that their ideas are better, or their values, or their policies — none of that,” he said. “In fact, with these maps they don’t need to change a single voter’s mind.”

In addition to the dozens of people who spoke against the GOP-drawn maps during a nearly 10-hour-long meeting, more than 10 groups have filed in opposition to the Republican proposal, including the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Education Association Council and the Wisconsin Council of Churches.

GOP-drawn maps adopted in 2011, when Republicans held full control of the Legislature under former Gov. Scott Walker, have delivered significant Republican legislative majorities throughout the past decade, even when Democrats won all statewide races in 2018. Republicans contend their advantage stems from Democrats being concentrated in urban areas.

A Wisconsin State Journal analysis of unofficial vote totals in Wisconsin legislative races showed that Democratic candidates received 46% of total votes cast in state Assembly races but ended up with only 38 of 99 seats after winning two new districts. In state Senate races, Democratic candidates secured about 47% of total votes, but only picked up 38% of the seats on the ballot and controlled only 12 of 33 seats.

Last year’s voting breakdown wasn’t as stark as in 2018, when Democrats swept all statewide elections and Democratic Assembly candidates secured about 53% of total votes cast, but they only ended up with 36% of the chamber’s seats. In 2016, Republicans garnered 52% of votes cast, yet won 65% of the Assembly seats.

