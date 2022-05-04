'Our fight will really only intensify': Anti-abortion groups look to future, next moves

Gracie Skogman was a high schooler when a pregnant friend faced the decision of whether or not to get an abortion, a memory that put Skogman on a yearslong path of anti-abortion activism.

“Watching her navigate that process and courageously choose life for her son, who is now 10, was a very impactful process for me,” Skogman said.

Skogman has carried that experience into her career as a legislative lobbyist for Wisconsin Right to Life, a top anti-abortion group in the state that has played a key role in pushing for the legislation that has made Wisconsin’s abortion laws what they are.

Now Skogman, 24, finds herself on the cusp of witnessing the greatest victory in the history of the anti-abortion movement. On Monday, Politico reported that the U.S. Supreme Court has drafted an opinion striking down the landmark 1973 abortion case Roe v. Wade, with the actual ruling expected sometime this summer.

“We are cautiously optimistic,” Skogman said. “Of course this is not a final decision from the court. We hope and pray that the justices have the courage to stand by their decision and do overturn Roe.”

Because of the decades of activism by Wisconsin’s anti-abortion groups, the state is in a unique position to have abortion banned should Roe v. Wade get overturned.

An 1849 law that makes performing an abortion a felony would take effect. Wisconsin is one of nine states that had abortion bans prior to Roe, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank that studies reproductive health policies.

Skogman named efforts to keep the 1849 law on the books the biggest accomplishment in recent years of the state’s anti-abortion groups.

“Many other states have removed their pre-Roe bans,” she remarked. “But here in Wisconsin, the pro-life movement has said this is something worth defending and protecting.”

Winning public opinion

Like elsewhere in the country, Wisconsin’s anti-abortion movement began to take shape in the 1960s, only to swell in response to Roe. Within years, groups like Wisconsin Right to Life scored major victories in the state Legislature, lobbying for laws that disclosed abortion data and required doctors to explain the age of a fetus and any medical risks to patients before an abortion.

Those statehouse wins have only piled up in recent years. One 2013 law requires a patient seeking an abortion to be shown an ultrasound of the fetus. Another 2016 law prohibits abortion past 22 weeks of gestation.

Isobel Ashby, a UW student who is researching anti-abortion groups in the Midwest for her Ph.D., noted that the ultrasound law shows how groups have synthesized abortion into a political, religious and moral issue.

“At this stage there’s no medical reason why that’s necessary, but it’s about making the fetus into a child through that imagery,” Ashby said. “Anti-abortion groups understand the power that such images have.”

The activism of anti-abortion groups extends beyond the state Capitol.

Pro-Life Wisconsin, a more conservative anti-abortion group, sees education as another prong in the group’s work just as much as legislation. The group goes into both private and public schools to share with young people “the science that’s really undeniable at this point” that life begins at conception, said Anna DeMeuse, a spokesperson for Pro-Life Wisconsin.

DeMeuse’s own opposition to abortion began as a child praying outside an abortion clinic with her mother.

“I just wanted to understand why women and men would choose to abort their children, and what I could offer them to allow them to make a life-affirming choice,” she said.

Ashby said she has seen school outreach campaigns grow in importance recently as one part of anti-abortion groups’ strategic toolkit.

“They have the legal strategy down, but it’s also about converting hearts and minds to the cause,” she said. “I think they would still view a lot of the work to be done on winning public opinion.”

What comes next?

Though the end of Roe v. Wade is the culmination of decades of work, the activism of anti-abortion groups would “really only intensify” in a post-Roe landscape, DeMeuse said.

Pro-Life Wisconsin plans to push for a state constitutional amendment banning abortion without exception, including in cases of rape or incest. Amending the state’s constitution requires a vote in both houses of the Legislature in two successive sessions before being put to voters in a referendum.

“As it stands in Wisconsin, the constitution says you must be born to be free and enjoy fundamental rights,” she said. “So really it’s just a continuation of what we’re doing now but on a more intense level.”

For Skogman and Wisconsin Right to Life, their work post-Roe will pivot to expanding pregnancy resource centers and services like emergency housing grants for pregnant women.

“We also know the majority of women when surveyed will say they felt pressured or had external issues in their lives that led them to abortion,” Skogman said. “We want to do all we can to avoid that.”

“I think our movement will be more important than ever before,” Skogman said. “It will be so much more exciting to focus on supporting women and empowering them and to know unborn life is protected legally.”

