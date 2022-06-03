Over 100 march for gun control as Republican-controlled Legislature looks to loosen restrictions

More than 100 protesters marched Friday on Madison's South Side to demand an end to gun violence and a beginning to decisive gun control legislation.

The group gathered, chanted and called for change on the way to Penn Park, just under three miles from the state Capitol where Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature are seeking to loosen gun restrictions as they reject calls from Democrats to pass universal background checks and so-called red-flag laws to limit who can possess guns.

Kathy Miner, an activist with the social justice group Raging Grannies, recalled in an interview how in her school years she and her peers practiced nuclear air raid drills. Children's experience in school today, she said, is very different.

"This is just insane," she said, adding she constantly reads about mass shootings.

Also attending the rally was Mairin Grady, 10, who lives in Fitchburg and attends fifth grade during a time when the threat of school shootings is more tangible than any threats of Miner's youth.

"There shouldn't be gun violence because kids shouldn't be afraid to go to school," Grady said.

Grady, Miner and more than 100 others spent the evening of National Gun Violence Awareness Day chanting "enough is enough" and listening to organizers from Moms Demand Action, politicians and other groups provide tips on safely storing guns and telling stories about how gun violence killed their family members and friends.

"I'm noticing that in our communities, we're losing a lot of hope," said Aaron Hicks, a founder of the Madison-based organization Focused Interruption, which works to reduce gun violence and assists people affected by it. "And so our goal is to create hope again for individuals who have suffered in some way, shape or form from gun violence. Again, it will take all of us."

Recalling in front of the marchers how he lost his first friend to gun violence, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said, "We should be incredibly frustrated." He added that doing nothing about gun violence was not an option.

In 2019, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called his first special session encouraging legislators to pass universal background checks and a red-flag measure, but Republican leaders called the bills an infringement on Second Amendment rights and ended the special session just seconds after it began.

"I fundamentally believe that the problem is not the weapon," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told WKOW in May, after a gunman in Texas killed 21 people, almost all of whom were elementary school students. "The problem is the person who doesn't follow the law."

Vos told the station armed personnel in schools — whether that be teachers, police or security — would be his preference for combatting school shootings. In 2020, the Madison School Board removed police officers from the city's high schools.

Vos told WKOW he was open to marginally expanding background checks in the state to shotgun and rifle purchases, referring to an effort that passed the Assembly in 2018 but stalled in the Senate.

This year, Evers vetoed AB 597, which would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns to places of worship located on school grounds, and AB 495, which would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns in their vehicles on school grounds.

"This bill neither improves public safety nor addresses gun violence in our state by allowing for an increased presence of firearms — including loaded firearms — on school grounds," Evers said in his veto message for both measures. "This could only further endanger our kids and make our schools less safe."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0