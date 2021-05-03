Paralyzed lawmaker Jimmy Anderson renews request for Assembly accommodations

Anderson said he had previously requested Republican lawmakers limit floor session hours between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. as well as give appropriate notice for floor sessions and committee hearings, but Republicans had denied those requests, though they granted his request to phone into meetings.

"Even with those additional changes that Republicans made, it's still not possible for me to be safe and healthy as a quadriplegic and be available physically present for all of those bills," Anderson said.

Now, Anderson is making a new request for him to be able to fully participate digitally or by phone in floor sessions, which he hadn't requested before.

"With COVID, we did it, we figured out a way for us to be able to do this, so I think it makes perfect sense," Anderson said. "If we can provide it for COVID purposes we should be able to provide it for disabilities."