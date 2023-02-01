Penalties for causing drug deaths would increase under GOP proposal

Responding to skyrocketing opioid overdose rates, Republican lawmakers released a proposal Wednesday that would increase the maximum prison time for people whose drugs they sell or produce cause another person’s death.

The bill comes after the state Department of Health Services last year reported a record number of 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and over twice the toll from six and seven years earlier. Health officials blame fentanyl for much of the increase.

“There is a fentanyl crisis happening in Wisconsin right now,” Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, who wrote the bill with Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a statement. “Those who willingly distribute a deadly drug need to be held accountable.”

Under the proposal, the maximum penalty for causing another person’s death by manufacturing, distributing or delivering many controlled substances, analogs of those substances, ketamine or flunitrazepam would shift from a 25-year prison sentence to a 40-year sentence. The maximum extended supervision period would also shift from 15 to 20 years under the new bill.

Spokespeople for Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the proposal.

The state is expanding efforts to curb opioid overdoses with what is expected to be more than $500 million in opioid lawsuit settlement funds over nearly two decades.

A plan approved by the state Legislature in September, which adjusted a plan by DHS, detailed spending for $31 million in settlement funds that were expected last year. The first $6 million came in late July and another $7.6 million came in October.

About $10 million is being spent on upgrading or building new addiction treatment facilities, with $6 million going to tribal nations for prevention and treatment and $3 million going to law enforcement grants. Another $3 million is expanding availability of naloxone, or Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug, and $2 million is boosting distribution of fentanyl test strips.

About 91% of opioid overdose deaths in 2021 involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids, with fentanyl overdoses nearly doubling from 2019 to 2021, the state Department of Health Services said in a public health advisory in August.

Fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids are increasingly showing up in other drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, counterfeit pills and even marijuana, state officials say.

In mostly cases, users are unaware that the substance they’re using has been laced with fentanyl, Paul Krupski, director of opioid initiatives for DHS, said in a statement last year.