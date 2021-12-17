Peng Her, CEO of Hmong Institute in Madison, running for Wisconsin lieutenant governor

Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison, announced Friday that he is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.
Her joins a crowded field seeking to replace Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate rather than a second term. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with Gov. Tony Evers.
Other Democratic candidates include state Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee, state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, and state Sen. Lena Taylor, of Milwaukee.
There is also a large field of Republican candidates, including state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson
Her is seeking to become the first Hmong statewide official.
The Hmong Institute where he is CEO works to provide education, training, and outreach to improve health care for communities of color around Wisconsin.
People are also reading…
Her and his family came to America when he was 5 years old, first settling in Iowa in 1976. He became a U.S. citizen in 1986. Her said he previously ran a restaurant for five years and worked at the University of Wisconsin Institute for Research on Poverty.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While some voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
“To put it simply, we did not break the law,” the chair of the Elections Commission said.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…