Plan to place Vel Phillips statue at state Capitol moving forward slowly but surely

A proposal to place a statue of the late Vel Phillips, Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state, at Wisconsin’s Capitol is moving forward.

The State Capitol and Executive Residence Board, which is in charge of decorations at the Capitol, on Monday unanimously approved the creation of a subcommittee that will finalize the design and location of the statue, and then come back to the board with a recommendation.

Republican state Sen. Amy Loudenbeck, the board’s vice chairwoman, wouldn’t let the panel vote on whether to approve the statue outright, saying members need more information and the subcommittee approach is the best way to obtain it.

The sculpture of Phillips would join the “Forward” and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues, which are set to be reinstalled this summer after being torn down by protesters in June. Heg was an abolitionist who died in a Civil War battle, and the “Forward” statue has come to represent women’s rights.

If a Phillips statue is erected, it would be the first at the Capitol to honor a person of color.

Tentative plans for the $241,000 project include placing the statue at the South Hamilton Street entrance to the Capitol, up the street from the Dane County Courthouse.