Planned Parenthood to stop offering abortions in Wisconsin after June 25 as U.S. Supreme Court decision looms

Anticipating a U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin isn't scheduling abortions after June 25.

Overturning Roe could activate Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban, first passed in 1849, although Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's legal advocacy director in May said the organization doesn't think the statute would spring back to life. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for the Republican Legislature to convene Wednesday to repeal that ban — a demand the Legislature will almost certainly reject.

But in any case, the decision not to schedule abortions after June 25 is a safe measure to prevent cancelling appointments if the nation's highest court overturns Roe, according to a Friday press release.

“To suspend care on the same day for patients who have traveled great distance and at great cost is inconvenient in the least; traumatizing for those who are caught by surprise after a highly anticipated appointment under difficult circumstances; and dangerous for those who are in the midst of an abortion procedure," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin associate medical director Dr. Allison Linton said in a statement.

The organization may resume appointments if the opinion doesn't come out June 27, the release said.

"It's definitely not Planned Parenthood's position that our criminal statute automatically springs back to life, but there are absolutely people that believe that it does," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin legal advocacy and services director Michelle Velasquez said in an interview May 18.

Dan Lennington, deputy counsel at the conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said he thinks the law would activate immediately. He also pointed out Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's decision to shut down ahead of the ruling shows "they understand the risk of prosecution."

Velasquez said Planned Parenthood is considering whether it would be wise to file a lawsuit challenging the state's abortion laws that could up at the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 conservative majority. Justice Brian Hagedorn, who has sometimes served as a swing vote, once wrote Planned Parenthood was "a wicked organization more committed to killing babies than to helping women" and said Roe should be overturned.

"We just have to really think about who is making those decisions, and are we employing a strategy that is going to give us the most of the potential for success in the long term?" she said.

With conservative Justice Patience Roggensack's upcoming retirement, liberals have a chance to gain a court majority in 2023.

