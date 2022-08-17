Poll: Mandela Barnes has 7-point lead over Ron Johnson, race tightens in Evers/Michels matchup

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has a 7-point lead over incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, while the gubernatorial race between Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels has tightened, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

The poll, released Wednesday, finds Barnes leading Johnson 51% to 44%, marking a slight shift from Barnes received 46% to Johnson's 44% in a June head-to-head matchup. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Evers receiving 45% of support among respondents, compared with 43% for Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. In June, Evers held a 48-41 advantage against Michels. Independent gubernatorial candidate Joan Beglinger was supported by 7% of respondents.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 10-15 and included 811 registered voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.2%.

Poll director Charles Franklin said the poll underscores that both major parties are "extremely, strongly unified behind their nominees."

Among respondents, 83% of Republicans, 82% of Democrats and 66% of independents say they are "absolutely certain" to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

Despite entering the race in late-April, Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in last week's GOP gubernatorial primary due in large part to his backing from Trump and ability to spend millions on his campaign. Michels has spent about $12 million — the most a gubernatorial candidate has spent in state history — including millions on television and online ads. Michels enjoyed a nontraditional victory by Wisconsin election standards last week as he lost two of the state's three Milwaukee suburban counties, which often play a pivotal role in statewide elections, while running up huge margins in many of the state's more rural counties.

Michels faces Evers, who is seeking a second term, on Nov. 8 in a high-stakes midterm for both major parties that could have considerable implications on state policy for the next four years, including what rules will be in place for the 2024 presidential election. Independent Joan Beglinger is also running in the general election.

Evers has largely positioned himself as the last line of defense against conservative policies from the Republican-led Legislature and has vetoed measures aimed at altering state election practices, increased abortion restrictions and added regulations on schools banning instruction about systemic racism, known broadly as "critical race theory," and systemic sexism instruction.

Michels, who has supported several measures vetoed by the Democratic governor, wants to replace the Elections Commission with what he has called "WEC 2.0," an agency made up of appointees from each of the state's eight congressional districts. Michels has not provided specifics on who would appoint the new agency's members or what the partisan makeup of any new board would be.

Any effort to alter elections administration would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and enacted by the governor.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Barnes is a 35-year-old Black man from a middle-class Milwaukee background who has been immersed in state government since his 20s, while Johnson is a white 67-year-old multimillionaire living in Oshkosh who had no political experience until becoming a senator in 2011.

Barnes supports Medicare for All, while Johnson's political beginnings are largely founded on his opposition to the Affordable Care Act. Barnes wants to impose term limits on U.S. Supreme Court justices and would consider expanding the court; Johnson opposes both proposals. Barnes sharply criticized the high court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, while Johnson praised it. Barnes wants to abolish the filibuster, and Johnson wants to keep it.

This story will be updated.