Poll: Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels poised for GOP gubernatorial primary matchup

Less than two months before the August primary, GOP gubernatorial candidates Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch are neck and neck at the top of a packed field of Republicans seeking to oust incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

The latest poll, released Wednesday, finds that 27% of Republican primary voters support Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., while 26% support former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch, setting the stage for a tight race between the two GOP candidates. The poll has a margin of error of 6.3% among GOP primary voters and 32% of respondents remain undecided, down from 46% of respondents in April.

“The takeaway here is that Michels’ entry into the race has put him in a very close competition for the lead with Rebecca Kleefisch and a one point difference doesn’t mean very much when you think of that margin of error,” Poll Director Charles Franklin said. “So a close, close race here.”

However, polling also finds Evers holding the lead in head to head matchups with the four major Republicans in the race. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Evers in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Democratic governor holds a 47% lead to Kleefisch’s 43%, a 48% lead to Michels’ 41%, a 48% lead to Kevin Nicholson’s 40% and a 51% lead to state Rep. Timothy Ramthun’s 34%. The matchup between Kleefisch and Evers is the only one to fall within the poll’s margin of error.

The latest poll found Nicholson maintaining the 10% of respondents’ support he received in April, while Ramthun dropped from 4% to 3%.

While Kleefisch saw her support drop six points from 32% in April, Franklin said it does not appear that is a result of Michels’ entry into the race.

“Michel’s entry seems to have drawn substantial support from the folks who were undecided rather than taking away support from the other candidates,” Franklin said.

The poll is Marquette Law School’s first to include Michels, who joined the race in late April and earlier this month secured an endorsement from Donald Trump. The former president still holds considerable sway over Republican voters and political experts believe his endorsement could provide a significant boost for Michels in a packed GOP primary this August.

Kleefisch, who served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker, joined the race back in September, while Nicholson and Ramthun announced campaigns earlier this year.

Michels’ campaign manager Patrick McNulty said in a statement the latest poll “reflects what we have been seeing and hearing all across the state.”

“This campaign is less than two months old yet is surging because of the message and the messenger,” McNulty said. “Tim Michels is the only candidate running to defeat Tony Evers who leads large teams to accomplish big things, and that’s what he’ll do as governor.”

U.S. Senate

In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, where a packed field of candidates are vying for the chance to unseat GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is supported by 25% of primary voters. Twenty-one percent support Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, 9% support state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, 7% support Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and 36% had no preference.

In head to head matchups with Johnson, Barnes received 46% to Johnson’s 44%, Godlewski received 45% to Johnson’s 43%, Lasry received 42% to Johnson’s 45% and Nelson received 44% to Johnson’s 43%. All matchups fall within the poll’s margin of error.

