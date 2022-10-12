 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Poll: Ron Johnson has 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes; gubernatorial race still tight

  • 0

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has a 6-point lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes among likely voters, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll, which is consistent with recent polls showing the Oshkosh Republican increasing his lead in the U.S. Senate race.

In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has a 47%-to-46% lead over Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

“Absolutely certain” voters are strengthening the Republican candidates’ poll results in both races, whereas less enthusiastic voters skew far more Democratic, the Marquette poll shows.

The poll was conducted from Oct 3. to Oct 9. It included 801 registered voters; among them were 652 likely voters. The margin of error was 4.3% among registered voters and 4.8% among likely voters.

The Marquette poll administered in September found 49% of likely voters supporting Johnson and 48% supporting Barnes. In the August poll, Barnes had a 7-point lead over Johnson.

People are also reading…

In September, 47% of respondents supported Evers, compared with 44% for Michels. In August, Evers had a 4-point lead over Michels.

Johnson had a 6-point lead among independent likely voters in the latest Marquette poll. In August, Barnes had a 15-point lead among independents. In September, Johnson had a 2-point lead.

In the U.S. Senate race, the Republican candidate is doing best among people more likely to vote. Among “absolutely certain,” voters, Johnson leads Barnes 52%-to-46%. But those less likely to vote prefer Barnes over Johnson 51%-to-31%.

The same is true for Evers and Michels in the gubernatorial race. Michels, a construction executive, is down by 1 point among “absolutely certain” voters. But among those less certain to vote, Evers is up 45%-to-26%, the latest poll states. A further 30% of less certain voters said they didn’t know who they would vote for or gave other answers, according to the poll.

Michels is also improving among independent likely voters, the latest Marquette poll shows. In August, Evers had a 49%-to-38% lead among that group. In September, it slimmed to a 45%-to-39% lead. By October, Michels had a narrow 44%-to-43% lead among independent likely voters.

Two late September polls showed Johnson leading Barnes by several points. Johnson’s increase came as as Republicans outspent Democrats by $9 million in the U.S. Senate race, according to data released Sept. 19 by media tracking firm AdImpact.

Barnes’ campaign since announced that it raised over $20 million in the third quarter of 2022. Johnson hasn’t announced his haul yet, but federal reports covering the candidates’ finances are due Oct. 15.

Wisconsinites are most concerned with inflation, followed by public schools, gun violence, abortion policy, crime, accurate vote count, taxes, illegal immigration and COVID-19, the Marquette poll shows.

Republicans’ top three issues are inflation, illegal immigration and crime; Democrats’ top issues are abortion policy, gun violence and public schools. For independents, the top three issues of concern are public schools, inflation and gun violence.

Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)

2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate
Govt-and-politics
topical

Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns Tony Evers' emergency orders, face mask mandate

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders. 

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'
Govt-and-politics
topical alert featured

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

US Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid. 

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student
State and Regional
topical alert

Fort Atkinson School Board mandates masks following death of 13-year-old student

  • ELIZABETH BEYER
  • 0

The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down
Govt-and-politics
topical featured

Tony Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP votes to strike current measure down

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

'I just want to leave': Afghan refugees speak out about conditions at Fort McCoy

  • EMILY HAMER and LUCAS ROBINSON Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges
State and Regional
topical alert featured

UW System looking at consolidation between UW branch campuses, technical colleges

  • KELLY MEYERHOFER
  • 0

The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Gableman threatens jail time for Madison, Green Bay mayors if they don't sit for interview

  • MITCHELL SCHMIDT
  • 0

Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat
Govt-and-politics
alert featured

GOP-backed candidate for schools chief says she's a Democrat

  • SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
  • 0

Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh
Govt-and-politics
topical alert

Robin Vos wants Tony Evers to lower flags in honor of late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

  • RILEY VETTERKIND
  • 0

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.

+2 
Rep. Mandela Barnes mug

State Rep. Mandela Barnes, D-Milwaukee.

 Submitted photo
+2 
Tony Evers

Evers
+2 
Tim Michels

 Michels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump allies have interviewed nearly 200 election officials, including some in Wisconsin, to probe for weaknesses

Trump allies have interviewed nearly 200 election officials, including some in Wisconsin, to probe for weaknesses

Volunteers for ‘Operation Eagles Wings’ are using surveys in eight states to seek support for conspiracy theories.

Trump allies have interviewed nearly 200 election officials, including some in Wisconsin, to probe for weaknesses is a post from WisconsinWatch.org, a non-profit investigative news site covering Wisconsin since 2009. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 57,000 sites around the U.S. have cancer-causing 'forever chemicals' contamination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News