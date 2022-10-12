Poll: Ron Johnson has 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes; gubernatorial race still tight

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has a 6-point lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes among likely voters, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll, which is consistent with recent polls showing the Oshkosh Republican increasing his lead in the U.S. Senate race.

In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has a 47%-to-46% lead over Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

"Absolutely certain" voters are strengthening the Republican candidates' poll results in both races, whereas less enthusiastic voters skew far more Democratic, the Marquette poll shows.

The poll was conducted from Oct 3. to Oct 9. It included 801 registered voters — among them were 652 likely voters. The margin of error was 4.3% among registered voters and 4.8% among likely voters.

Johnson had a 6-point lead among independent likely voters in the latest Marquette poll. In August, Barnes had a 15-point lead among independents. In September, Johnson had a 2-point lead.

Johnson also has a strong lead among those certain to vote. Among "absolutely certain," voters, Johnson leads Barnes 52%-to-46%. But those less likely to vote prefer Barnes over Johnson 51%-to-31%.

The same is true for Evers and Michels in the gubernatorial race. Michels, a construction executive, is down by 1 point among "absolutely certain" voters. But among those less certain to vote, Evers is up 45%-to-26%, the latest poll states. A further 30% of less certain voters said they didn't know who they would vote for or gave other answers, according to the poll.

The Marquette poll administered in September found 49% of likely voters supporting Johnson and 48% supporting Barnes. In the August poll, Barnes had a 7-point lead over Johnson.

In September, 47% of respondents supported Evers, compared with 44% for Michels. In August, Evers had a 4-point lead over Michels.

Two late September polls showed Johnson leading Barnes by several points. Johnson's increase came as as Republicans outspent Democrats by $9 million in the U.S. Senate race, according to data released Sept. 19 by media tracking firm AdImpact.

Barnes' campaign since announced that it raised over $20 million in the third quarter of 2022. Johnson hasn't announced his haul yet, but federal reports covering the candidates' finances are due Oct. 15.