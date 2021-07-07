President Biden visits Illinois to sell voters on families agenda

Among Biden's proposals are two years of free community college, universal prekindergarten and paid family and medical leave. He also seeks to extend the expansion in the child tax credit and the health care premium subsidies from the COVID-19 aid bill.

Democrats plan to include much of this in a bill they hope to pass through a legislative maneuver that would require just a simple majority vote, skirting the 60-vote hurdle in an evenly divided Senate. Biden has said he would prefer that the two bills move through Congress together, and Democrats are hoping to make progress this month on both.

The Biden administration promoted its agenda on multiple fronts Wednesday.

First lady Jill Biden visited an elementary school in Washington to discuss how the trillions of dollars the president wants Congress to spend on families would pay for more affordable child care, preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, larger salaries for teachers and modern school buildings with safe drinking water, along with more teachers of color and more nurses and counselors to help students with their emotional and other needs.

“You and your students will continue to be one of our top priorities, not just in one legislative bill, but in everything we do,” she said during a speech to a virtual meeting of the American Federation of Teachers union.