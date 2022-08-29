President Joe Biden to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day

President Joe Biden will travel to Milwaukee next Monday to "celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers," the White House announced in a statement Monday.

The president's visit comes weeks after former President Donald Trump stumped for GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels in Waukesha leading up to the Aug. 9 primary that Michels ultimately won. Michels will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 election — considered a high-stakes midterm for both major parties.

Additional details, including whether any Wisconsin officials will accompany the president on his visit, were not immediately available Monday. Biden last traveled to Wisconsin in March, making a stop in Superior to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed the previous November.

Biden's planned visit comes weeks after CNN reported that Evers' aides urged the president not to join him for a speech in July. Evers campaign spokesperson Sam Roecker later told the Wisconsin State Journal, "The governor is always glad to welcome President Biden to Wisconsin."

Evers' office and campaign did not immediately say Monday if the governor will attend Biden's visit, which coincides with Milwaukee's Laborfest event on Monday.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is facing U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the November race for Johnson's seat, plans to attend Laborfest, but his campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel did not say if Barnes will join Biden.

“The Lt. Governor is excited to participate in Laborfest events throughout Milwaukee, Madison and Racine," McDaniel said in an email. "His priority is talking to Wisconsin voters and supporting the labor movement that gave his family a ticket to the middle class.”

The state Department of Workforce Development last week reported that preliminary data for July showed unemployment rates falling in all 12 of the state's metro areas.

The state added 10,000 private-sector jobs and 9,900 total nonfarm jobs last month, according to DWD. Wisconsin's unemployment rate remained at 3% in July and the labor force participation rate dropped to 66.2% last month, from 66.4% in June.

But while labor is the expected topic of discussion next week, Biden's visit comes as the president faces low approval ratings in the state.

The most recent Marquette Law School Poll, released earlier this month, showed 40% of voters have favorable views of Biden compared with 56% with unfavorable views. For former President Donald Trump, 38% of registered voters have a favorable view and 57% have an unfavorable view. As Trump weighs his prospects for 2024, 29% of registered voters want to see him run again and 65% do not.

In the same poll, 47% of voters think Evers doing a good job while 45% do not. For Johnson, 38% of registered voters have a favorable view, while 47% have an unfavorable view.

State Journal reporter Alexander Shur contributed to this report.