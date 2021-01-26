Priest who conducted elections-related exorcisms leaves Madison Diocese

A conservative Madison priest and blogger has left the Diocese of Madison after performing livestreamed exorcisms aimed at rooting out what he, former President Donald Trump and other Trump supporters have falsely claimed was widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“The Reverend Zuhlsdorf, who is in good canonical standing, will relocate from the Diocese of Madison to pursue other opportunities,” the statement said. “The Bishop of Madison is grateful to the Reverend Zuhlsdorf for his faithful support of the diocese’s seminarians and priests, thanks him for his many years of steadfast ministry serving the diocese, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”
Hying has said that he did not give Zuhlsdorf permission to conduct exorcisms related to “partisan political activity,” but rather several months ago approved an exorcism “for the intention of alleviation from the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Zuhlsdorf did not respond to emails for comment. He announced his decision to leave Madison on Jan. 15 on his popular “Fr. Z’s Blog,” where he did not mention the exorcisms or Hying by name but said he has been thinking about his lack of a 10-year plan and how to get his “mo jo” back.
“That — by the way — should be interesting in this present atmosphere of ‘cancel culture’ now infecting the Church, as well as the media and streets,” he wrote, adding that “there is a catholic Antifa now.”
Zuhlsdorf, a proponent of the traditional Latin Mass, was not a parish priest but served as the leader of the Diocese-sanctioned Tridentine Mass Society of Madison, which sought to preserve Latin Mass.
He was not an employee of the diocese or a parish, diocese spokesman Brent King said, adding that the best nonsectarian analogy for his role was “freelancer.”
