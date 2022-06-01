Private election grants were not bribes, Dane County judge rules

A Dane County judge has denied a conservative lawyer's lawsuit alleging that private grants provided to Madison to administer the 2020 election constituted bribery.

Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke, who had previously described the claims brought by Erick Kaardal, of the conservative Thomas More Society, as "ridiculous," on Wednesday affirmed the Wisconsin Elections Commission's dismissal of Kaardal's complaint late last year. His ruling marks the latest of multiple court rulings in Wisconsin and nationally to find the grants were legally provided.

Ehlke pointed to a "host of grievances" issued by Kaardal against Madison for accepting election grants from the Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life, or CTCL, including a new argument raised last month that some of those funds were used to purchase absentee ballot drop boxes. State law does not prohibit the use of private election grants, which were provided to more than 200 cities across the state to help administer the presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The commission should not be put in the position of having to guess what violation of election law was alleged and then be faulted later when they didn’t guess correctly what it is that the complainants are complaining about … it is incumbent upon a complainant to state in plain terms what they think is amiss and what the basic facts are supporting their allegations," Ehlke said.

"Here, plaintiffs were aided by a very experienced lawyer, yet failed to argue violations of (state law) before the commission," Ehlke added.

Kaardal filed the lawsuit as an appeal to the commission's Dec. 8 dismissal of his complaints asserting that officials in the state's five largest cities broke state election laws by accepting grants from CTCL, funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The commission's lawyers said his allegations didn't "raise probable cause to believe that a violation of law or abuse of discretion has occurred."

"The bottom line is the commission correctly concluded that here is not probable cause to conclude that any election law was violated," Ehlke said.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a statement applauded Ehlke's decision to dismiss the Thomas More Society's lawsuit.

“It’s been clear from the beginning that using grant funds to help conduct an election during a pandemic was legal," Rhodes-Conway said. "Every court that has been asked across the country has confirmed this … government should be helping people to vote, not constantly throwing up more roadblocks to participating in our democracy."

Kaardal has pursued similar lawsuits against the cities of Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay. However, he said after Wednesday's ruling that the four pending cases could be dropped, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Thomas More Society did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kaardal and the conservative group last week filed another round of lawsuits against the state's five largest cities related to their use of absentee ballot drop boxes. The lawsuits allege that state law is silent on the use of drop boxes and has asked a judge to declare them "legally unauthorized" and permanently barred.

The legality of drop boxes is currently before the Wisconsin Supreme Court following an appeal filed earlier this year against a Waukesha County judge's ruling that barred the use of the free-standing, mailbox-like boxes except for in a clerk's office. A ruling is expected this summer.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by former President Donald Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them. CTCL funds were put to a variety of uses, including enhanced COVID-related protections for voters, poll worker training, and the purchase of ballot drop boxes and voting machines.

However, Republicans note that CTCL showered more money, per capita, on Wisconsin's largest and most liberal areas in what they say was an effort to boost turnout for President Joe Biden in a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016 and that Biden ended up winning by less than a percentage point in 2020.

Kaardal has been a regular collaborator with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as part of Gableman's GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election. Gableman was hired last year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. Vos announced earlier this month that he had paused Gableman's probe and halved his monthly stipend.

Court decisions, recounts and multiple reviews have found no evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election.

